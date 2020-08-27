Woman injured in last week’s Natick hit-and-run crash still hospitalized; investigators ask for public’s help

A 51-year-old woman struck in a hit-and-run crash in Natick last week remains hospitalized with serious injuries, and authorities are seeking the public’s help as they continue to investigate, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said Thursday.

In a statement, Ryan’s office said the woman was walking with a 39-year-old man on Washington Avenue in the area of Summer Street on Aug. 18 around 6:24 p.m. when they were “apparently struck on the sidewalk by a pickup truck. The male has been treated and released and the female remains hospitalized with serious injuries.”

While the truck fled the scene, Ryan’s office said, authorities later located the dark blue, four-door Chevrolet Silverado and seized it as part of the investigation. The statement didn’t indicate where or when the truck had been found.