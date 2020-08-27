Woman injured in last week’s Natick hit-and-run crash still hospitalized; investigators ask for public’s help

A 51-year-old woman struck in a hit-and-run crash in Natick last week remains hospitalized with serious injuries, and authorities are seeking the public’s help as they continue to investigate, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said Thursday.
In a statement, Ryan’s office said the woman was walking with a 39-year-old man on Washington Avenue in the area of Summer Street on Aug. 18 around 6:24 p.m. when they were “apparently struck on the sidewalk by a pickup truck. The male has been treated and released and the female remains hospitalized with serious injuries.”
While the truck fled the scene, Ryan’s office said, authorities later located the dark blue, four-door Chevrolet Silverado and seized it as part of the investigation. The statement didn’t indicate where or when the truck had been found.
Ryan’s office said investigators are actively interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video footage in connection with the crash. Authorities are seeking additional footage, the statement said, and anyone with information about the case is urged to call 508-647-9500.
“More specifically, members of the public are being asked to think broadly and to contact police both if they were in the immediate area at the time of the crash or if they were in the surrounding neighborhoods or communities including Sherborn or Holliston in the early evening of August 18,” the statement said.
According to Ryan’s office, police learned the truck driver may have been seen or in contact with drivers of other vehicles on the evening of the crash, including a tan or brown sport utility vehicle and a black sedan that were also in the area of Washington Avenue before the hit-and-run.
The suspected driver of the Silverado wasn’t named.
