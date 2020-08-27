Hurricane Laura topples Confederate statue

A Confederate general has fallen victim to Hurricane Laura. The South’s Defenders monument has stood since 1915 outside a courthouse in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where local authorities voted this month to keep it in place.
Critics call it a symbol of racism that glorifies slavery. But a Calcasieu Parish official said they asked for public comments, and got 878 written responses against relocating the monument, and only 67 in favor of moving it.
Now the pedestal is empty, and the Confederate statue is in pieces on the ground, victim to a Category 4 hurricane that struck the city early Thursday.
Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish has been filled with controversy and tension after our parish government by a vote of 10-5 refused to take down the Confederate South’s Defenders Monument.— Davante Lewis (@davantelewis) August 27, 2020
Hurricane Laura had other plans and brought it down herself. pic.twitter.com/HmyCVlJF8k
Damaging winds of up to 150 mph from Hurricane Laura knocked down a controversial Confederate monument in Louisana.https://t.co/mHaBZRRQxD— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) August 27, 2020