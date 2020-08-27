Mass. reports 365 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 20 new confirmed deaths

Key metrics being monitored by state officials are still down relative to the spring surge. The seven-day positivity rate fell to a new low of 1 percent.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by 20 to 8,775, the state Department of Public Health reported Thursday, and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 365, bringing the total to 117,450.

State officials also reported Thursday that 25,340 more people had been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of individuals tested to more than 1.64 million. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 2.24 million.

The state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 769 people, bringing that total to 111,148.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients ticked up to 339 on Wednesday from 330 on Tuesday. The lowest that number has been is 313.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity also rose slightly from two on Tuesday to three on Wednesday; the lowest it has been is zero. And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases fell slightly from 16 on Sunday to 15 on Monday. The lowest that number has been is 11.

The numbers come a day after Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh noted that East Boston’s positivity rate is more than 11 percent, which is more than three times the next highest neighborhood rate in the city.

Walsh said city authorities are examining data and will look to contact tracing to see “where these new cases are coming from, who is impacted, and how to best intervene.”

East Boston’s 11.4 percent rate for the dates of Aug. 11-17 was an increase from the previous week. However, East Boston’s trend ran counter to the city overall, which saw a slight decrease in its positive rate during the same time frame.

