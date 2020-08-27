New study finds staggering racial disparities in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts

The results, drawn from an analysis of 351 Massachusetts cities and towns, are staggering. A 10 percentage point increase in the Black population is associated with 312.3 more cases per 100,000. The same increase in the Latino population is associated with 258.2 more cases per 100,000.

While COVID-19′s disproportionate toll on Black and Latino communities throughout Massachusetts has been well documented, this study is the first to quantify those disparities and explore the extent to which other demographic factors — including cities’ foreign-born non-citizen population, average household size, and essential worker population — explain racial and ethnic gaps.

A slight increase in a city’s Black or Latino population is associated with hundreds more COVID-19 cases, a new study found.

Advertisement

From the early days of the pandemic, Massachusetts cities with large Latino and Black populations have suffered high infection rates and death tolls. Chelsea, the city with the highest number of total cases per capita in the state, is 66.9 percent Hispanic or Latino. Of Massachusetts COVID-19 cases where the infected person’s race is known, 45.6 percent are non-Hispanic white, a group that makes up 71.1 percent of the state’s population.

Similar patterns have played out nationally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that COVID-19 infection rates are 2.8 times higher for Hispanic or Latino persons versus white, non-Hispanic persons. The same is true for the non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaska Native population. Non-Hispanic Black or African American persons have a 2.6 times higher case rate and 2.1 times higher death rate. Cases and death rates for the non-Hispanic Asian population are roughly the same as for non-Hispanic White persons.

“We knew that these communities were being hit harder, and the question was, how much more,” said Dr. Jose Figueroa, the study’s lead researcher and an assistant professor at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “We can now put a number to the burden on these Latino and Black communities. And it is significant.”

Advertisement

“This study absolutely confirms and demonstrates what we saw [in Massachusetts during the pandemic] and the reasons why we saw it,” said Dr. Joseph Betancourt, vice president and chief equity and inclusion officer of Massachusetts General Hospital. Betancourt said that communities of color experience a “perfect storm of conditions for the spread of coronavirus,” including less access to health care and public health information, broken trust with medical communities, environmental and public health factors that contribute to poor overall health, and — in the case of COVID-19 — work and living conditions that increase exposure to the virus.

Figueroa and his team, researchers from Harvard Chan and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, explored some of these factors. They found that higher average household size and larger shares of food service workers, foreign-born non-citizens, and non-high school graduates across cities were all independent predictors of higher COVID-19 infection rates.

A city’s foreign-born non-citizen population proved to have an especially strong correlation with higher COVID-19 case rates, with 310.4 additional cases per 100,000 for every standard deviation increase.

Figueroa and Betancourt pointed to “public charge” standards, instituted by the Trump administration and enforced beginning in February, that allow the United States to deny visa and green card applicants who have sought aid. Those rules have been temporarily suspended during the pandemic, but immigrant advocates and public health experts widely agree that fear of “public charge” persists and, along with language barriers and fears of deportation for undocumented people, can prevent immigrants from seeking medical care.

Advertisement

Controlling for variables outside of race and ethnicity fully explained the high infection rates for Latino communities, researchers found. However, disparities for Black communities persisted. Additional cases associated with a 10 percent increase in the Black population barely budged, dropping slightly to 307.2 cases per 100,000.

In further research, “we need to understand more about the burden of COVID-19 cases among the Black communities and what the predominant factors are,” Figueroa said.

He emphasized that while the population characteristics his team considered did not explain COVID-19 infection rates for Black communities, other social and systemic factors likely would. Use of public transit, for example, might increase Black workers’ exposure to the virus, he said. He also noted that while the average number of people per household is not as high for Black communities as Latino communities, Black people are more likely to live in densely populated, multifamily apartment buildings — a potential risk factor the study did not take into account.

“We have to be community-specific” in our approach to public health, said Marty Martinez, Boston’s chief of health and human services. “Oftentimes we talk about Black and brown communities as if we’re one big community. In the city of Boston, that’s 55, 60 percent of the population. So we have to be little bit specific in thinking about individual communities and their needs.”

Advertisement

“We’re talking about systemic barriers [in both communities],” Martinez said. “But we have to be specific about what those gaps are … so that we exit COVID more equitably than we entered it.”





Dasia Moore can be reached at dasia.moore@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @daijmoore