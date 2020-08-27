Three big picture takeaways from night three of the Republican National Convention

The coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of going away, and many health experts are expecting the worst to come this fall. The nation is in the throes of a racial reckoning after the latest police shooting of a Black man — seven times in his back — that brought many headlines from Kenosha, Wisc. , Wednesday night. Meanwhile, a hurricane bringing an “unsurvivable” storm surge barreled toward Louisiana, causing one cable network to turn away from the convention to cover what could be one of the worst storms in US history. This is not even mentioning some of the worst wildfires in California history still ablaze.

While one speaker after another Wednesday warned that America would be a dangerous place if Democrat Joe Biden is elected president this fall, it belied the fact that America was an unusually dangerous place that very night under the Trump administration.

The third night of the Republican National Convention lacked a singular moment, but wasn’t lacking for serious background context.

It was a dramatically bad day for America. Nevertheless, Vice President Mike Pence warned in his half-hour speech that “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

Here are three big picture takeaways from the 2.5 hours of television programming on night three of the GOP convention.

1. Republicans double down on support for law enforcement

The death of George Floyd in police custody last spring led to a noticeable shift in polls among Americans in their belief that there is systemic racism in the nation and that something should be done to reform police actions that have disproportionately killed Black people for some time.

However, nearly every convention speaker Wednesday declared that they stood with law enforcement. Few even expressed empathy with any families or communities dealing with high-profile police killings of Black people this year. In fact, the only time that anyone mentioned Jacob Blake, whose killing by police Sunday sparked the Kenosha protests and violence, was during the invocation at the outset of the convention when most networks weren’t carrying it.

2. The GOP embraced identity politics

Republicans have ridiculed Democrats for a generation for their focus on diversity and the idea that gender, race, and sexuality inclusion are end goals in politics. However, the Republican convention’s third night showed that race and gender mattered a great deal to the image Trump’s Republican Party was trying to project.

In the latest NBC/Wall Street Journal poll, Trump trailed Biden by 21 points among women nationally. And on Wednesday, 14 of the 22 speakers were either female, gay, or Black, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, Second Lady Karen Pence, and Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Many of them emphasized some softer moments with Trump, and nearly all stressed their role as mothers.

3. A convention night largely overshadowed

The news of the evening wasn’t at the Republican National Convention. Just consider the headlines that popped DURING the convention on Wednesday. In Kenosha, investigators said that Blake, the man shot, did had have had a knife in his car. Also, the Trump administration announced there would be a federal investigation into his shooting.

In the hours before the convention began, the Milwaukee Bucks walked out of their playoff game, triggering boycotts of all three contests scheduled for Wednesday night as well as by teams in other sports leagues. Then the NBA met to discuss how to move forward during the convention, and the league’s biggest star LeBron James walked out of the meeting, appearing to stand with protesters.

On top of that, Hurricane Laura swelled toward a rare Category Five storm as it approached Louisiana and Texas.

When Republicans gather for their final night on Thursday, the American news cycle could present a different reality, but the party will have its biggest star on stage to speak: President Trump.

