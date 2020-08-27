Getting the message from the Republican National Convention

By deciding not to create a party platform, the Republican delegates apparently realized that either they don’t know what they believe in or they don’t believe in anything at all. The other alternative is that they believe in whatever Donald Trump tells them to believe in.

On day one of the Republican National Convention, the convention delegates decided to have no 2020 party platform. So I must ask: Is the Republican Party still a political party? The party platform is typically a comprehensive document, drawn up by the members through rigorous discussion and debate, defining and detailing what the party believes in and will work toward in the coming four years.

When a group of people have no independent thought, then I think they cease to be a political party. When a group of people with no independent thought blindly follow a leader, I think that is the definition of a cult.

First lady’s speech deserved better coverage

I read your coverage of the Republican National Convention speech Melania Trump gave Tuesday (”On second night, GOP looks to Trump’s family,” Page A1, Aug. 26).

She spoke beautifully, with sympathy for all the COVID victims and with appreciation of all the front-line responders who have been working selflessly through these difficult times.

She spoke in detail about all the work she has done with children, in the United States and worldwide, including four countries in Africa. She cares about children and their well-being, and children relate to her warmth and sincerity. She is a fine example for our country. I agree with the commentator who said this country would benefit greatly by seeing more of her in the public eye.

Yet the story you published devoted nothing to this part of her talk. There was a brief sentence about how she wishes for racial healing and her pride in becoming an American citizen. Yet there were two separate entire paragraphs about previous faux pas she had made over the past four years.

Did anyone at the Globe hear the first lady’s speech? If not, it is worth making the effort to spend 20 minutes to do so.

Oh, so now you’re fact-checking

I noticed in Wednesday’s paper that there was an article on fact-checking the RNC speakers Tuesday night. I don’t recall a similar article last week during the Democratic National Convention. Does that mean that all speakers at the DNC were factual, with no exaggerations?

If the swamp has been drained, then what’s that bubbling sound?

I’m very disappointed with the Republican National Convention. So few of the president’s most ardent supporters are being given the opportunity to explain why we should follow their examples and work for his reelection. I’m sorry we will not get to hear from Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, or George Papadopoulos.

After doing such a great job draining the swamp in Washington, President Trump employed many impressive and devoted (now-former) public servants. Why can’t we hear from Brad Parscale (campaign manager). Mick Mulvaney (acting White House chief of staff), Gordon Sondland (US ambassador to the European Union), Richard V. Spencer (Navy secretary), Kevin McAleenan (acting secretary of homeland security), John Bolton (national security adviser), Dan Coats (director of national intelligence), Alexander Acosta (labor secretary), Kirstjen Nielsen (homeland security secretary), Brock Long (administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency), Ryan Zinke (interior secretary), John Kelly (White House chief of staff), Jim Mattis (defense secretary), Jeff Sessions (attorney general), Scott Pruitt (administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency), H. R. McMaster (national security adviser), Gary Cohn (chief economic adviser), Rex Tillerson (secretary of state), David Shulkin (secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs), Rob Porter (White House staff secretary), Tom Price (health and human services secretary), Anthony Scaramucci (communications director), Reince Priebus (chief of staff), Sean Spicer (press secretary), and James Comey (FBI director).

Surely, as former members of the Trump administration, they should be given the opportunity to address the nation at the RNC and share their knowledge of their former boss.

I guess I’ll just have to be satisfied with the views of the St. Louis couple who are awaiting trial on felony charges for threatening to shoot people who were parading through their neighborhood.

Nikki Haley misses the point of anti-racism

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley says that “America is not a racist country.” I am disappointed. In my experience, I can’t change anything about which I am in denial. For example, instead of saying, “I am not a racist,” I would rather ask, “In what ways am I racist?” At least then I have a chance to change for the better, instead of keeping the status quo.

I wish for an America where we constantly ask ourselves, “In what ways are we racist?” and continue to change things for the better.

Opening night takeaway

The Republican Party can be summed up in two sentences: The sun rises because of Donald Trump. Night falls because of the Democrats.

