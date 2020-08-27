Boston College football players sit out practice to protest racial injustice

Instead, the team held a meeting with coaches and players, according to a statement issued by the program.

“Boston College Football decided as a program not to practice today in response to the continuing racial injustices in our country. Instead of practicing, the team met together as student-athletes and coaches spoke about educating one another, maintaining dialogue to help bring our community together, and invoking change in our society.”

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks opted to sit out their playoff game against the Orlando Magic to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man struck seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisc.

The Bucks’ decision prompted the postponement of all of Wednesday’s NBA games, and has left the status of Thursday’s Celtics-Raptors game in doubt.

In a media availability after the statement was released, head coach Jeff Hafley said he was disappointed in what’s been happening.

“I need to do a better job because this is ridiculous, and sad, and disheartening, and it’s not what life needs to be all about,” he said in reference to systemic racism in the United States.





