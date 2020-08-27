Having white and Black ballplayers present a unified front sends a stronger message

“Once Mookie said that he wasn’t going to play, that really started our conversation as a team as to what we can do to support that,” Clayton Kershaw said. “We felt the best thing to do was support that by not playing with him.

In San Francisco, Mookie Betts told his teammates he would sit the game out, his way of joining the protests started by NBA players earlier in the day over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin. But he would understand if they did play and supported that.

BUFFALO — It was striking to see how the Dodgers handled their decision not to play Wednesday night in comparison to what happened here with the Red Sox and Blue Jays.

“We wanted to do the right thing as a team.”

The Dodgers presented a unified front, Betts appearing on Zoom standing with Kershaw, manager Dave Roberts and Kenley Jansen to make their statements and take questions.

“I know, for me, I was already tight with everyone in the clubhouse,” Betts said. “But now that everyone has my back more than I already thought means a lot. I’ll always remember this day and I’ll always remember this team having my back. This organization has been amazing.”

Kershaw said the team planned to follow Betts’s lead in determining whether to play Thursday.

It’s invigorating to see Betts take a leadership role in baseball becoming more socially conscious. I’m not sure to what degree that would have been possible in Boston.

That Kershaw, an accomplished white player, was so quick and unreserved in throwing his support to Betts was equally important. Systemic racism in America won’t end until everybody speaks up.

That three MLB games weren’t played as a form of social protest was significant. Baseball all too often pays tribute to Jackie Robinson without actually living up to his ideals. This was one time it did.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays played Wednesday, and there was no discussion before the game in either clubhouse of doing anything different. That was a product of a 6:38 p.m. start time and the players on both teams not being up to speed on the events of the day in other cities.

Sox players were coming out to warm up just as the Brewers and Reds announced they wouldn’t play.

I requested the team make Xander Bogaerts and/or Jackie Bradley Jr. available after the game based on their status in the clubhouse and seniority on the roster.

Bradley appeared on Zoom 17 minutes after the game, alone. He said the team did not have a pregame discussion about whether to play and wasn’t personally aware that the Brewers and Reds had decided not to play until just before he went out on the field.

“It was late notice when I found out,” he said.

Bradley went on to take questions about the protest and his thoughts on the issue of police brutality given that his mother, Alfreda Hagans, is a former state trooper in Virginia.

“I think voices are being heard. Hopefully changes are being made,” he said. “We just have to continue to grow, continue to push forward. We’ve got to be better as individuals and together as well.”

Ideally, manager Ron Roenicke would have sat next to Bradley during that interview as a show of support. But when Bradley told team officials he was ready to take questions, Roenicke was meeting with several coaches and assistant general manager Zack Scott about a roster move.

It’s unfortunate that it falls on Bradley to give the Black perspective on social issues. But once Betts and David Price were traded, Bradley became the lone Black player on the roster.

“I have support. It’s not difficult for me to address,” he said. “I am the only Black person on this team. I feel it’s my responsibility to address it in certain situations so that people can see what I feel and the things that I think about. I can take it on.”

I don’t know who it would be, as this particular Red Sox team is loaded with unaccomplished players new to the organization, but it would be significant to see a white player give his perspective about the issues America is now facing and baseball’s role in them.

That the Red Sox weren’t up to date Wednesday isn’t anybody’s fault. But they are now.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.