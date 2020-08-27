Lawyers demand NFL suspend Washington owner Dan Snyder

The father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was found alive in Florida, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office announced. Jean Odney Alexandre , Alexander’s father who spells his last name differently than his son, had traveled to Okeechobee County with another man on Monday to pick palmetto berries. The man then left Alexandre behind, and he was reported missing Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, the 65-year-old Alexandre walked into the ranger station at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park early Thursday morning ’‘in good health.’' He will be turned over to family members. Alexander, the Bengals cornerback, was charged with one count of battery in Collier County, Fla., on Tuesday evening after leaving Bengals training camp to be with his family. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, obtained by the Naples Daily News, Alexander and a friend confronted the person who was with his father on the berry-picking trip, a man named Mauricet Etienne , at his home in Immokalee, Fla. … Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard (and 2019 first-round draft pick) suffered a biceps injury in practice that will require season-ending surgery, NFL.com reported …The New York Jets acquired running back Kalen Ballage from the Miami Dolphins in a rare intradivision trade, ESPN reported. The Dolphins, who were reportedly on the verge of releasing Ballage, will received a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick … Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles and the Steelers announced they will not have fans at home games for the start of the 2020 season … Tony Dungy was added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s selection committee, the fourth hall member to become part of the voting process. Dungy joins Bill Polian , James Lofton and Dan Fouts on the panel.

Lawyers who represent more than a dozen former Washington Football Team employees who allege they were sexually harassed or exploited by male colleagues have called on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to launch the league’s own investigation into the claims and to suspend owner Daniel Snyder pending the outcome of its probe. In a three-page letter that was transmitted to Goodell on Thursday, Lisa J. Banks and Debra S. Katz also called on Goodell to commit to removing Snyder as majority owner if its own investigation substantiates claims former employees made in a report published Wednesday in The Washington Post. Within hours of The Post’s story, Goodell responded with a statement condemning the “unprofessional, disturbing and abhorrent behavior” detailed in the story. But he stopped short of announcing the NFL would launch an investigation, saying that the league would weigh potential disciplinary measures after reviewing the findings of an ongoing investigation that was initiated by and is being funded by the Washington Football Team.

College football

Nebraska players sue Big Ten

Eight Nebraska players have filed a state lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference after the league’s decision to not play football this fall. The suit filed Thursday in the District Court of Lancaster County seeks to invalidate the conference’s decision to postpone the 2020 season and award damages of no more than $75,000. The suit argues that the postponement of the season hurt the players’ ability to market themselves and their future professional opportunities. It asks for more transparency about the vote taken by the conference’s university presidents and chancellors that led to the decision to postpone the fall season. In a statement, the Big Ten Conference added: “We share the disappointment that some student-athletes and their families are feeling. However, this lawsuit has no merit and we will defend the decision to protect all student-athletes as we navigate through this global pandemic. We are actively considering options to get back to competition and look forward to doing so when it is safe to play.” … Redshirt sophomore Brennan Armstrong will be the starting quarterback for the Virginia football team, coach Bronco Mendehall announced. The Cavaliers are scheduled to open the season Sept. 19 on the road against archrival Virginia Tech. Having attempted 25 passes in his college career, 20 of which came last season in relief of record-setting Bryce Perkins, Armstrong (6 feet 2, 215 pounds) becomes the first left-handed starter for Virginia since Jameel Sewell in 2009.

Tennis

US Open draw released

American teenager Coco Gauff and two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka could face each other at the US Open again after the draw for the Grand Slam tournament set up a possible third-round rematch. The US Tennis Association quietly posted the women’s and men’s singles draws online, without the usual TV hoopla. The US Open is scheduled to begin Monday, without any spectators. If the No. 4-seeded Osaka or the unseeded Gauff reaches the quarterfinals, the opponent at that stage could be No. 6 Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion. Other potential women’s quarterfinals: No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova vs. No. 8 Petra Martic; No. 2 Sofia Kenin vs. No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka; and No. 3 Serena Williams vs. No. 7 Madison Keys. Only two of the top eight women in the WTA rankings entered the hard-court tournament. Among those missing are No. 1-ranked Ash Barty and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu. The defending men’s champion, Rafael Nadal, and 20-time Grand Slam title winner Roger Federer are also among those absent in New York this year. The men’s quarterfinals could be top-seeded Novak Djokovic vs. No. 7 seed David Goffin; No. 2 Dominic Thiem vs. No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut; No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 6 Matteo Berrettini; and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 5 Alexander Zverev … American twins Bob and Mike Bryan announced their retirement after a record-breaking doubles career, making official what seemed clear when they did not enter the US Open. The 42-year-old brothers collected 16 Grand Slam championships together, 119 tour-level titles and a 2012 Olympic gold medal. They finished 10 seasons atop the ATP doubles rankings and helped the United States win the Davis Cup in 2007.

Horse racing

Justify faces DQ hearing

The California Horse Racing Board voted to proceed with a complaint seeking the disqualification of Justify from his victory in the 2018 Santa Anita Derby based on laboratory findings that show his post-race sample tested positive for scopolamine. The racing board won’t file a complaint against Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert because of what it called “substantial evidence” that the scopolamine resulted from environmental contamination from jimson weed. Baffert had denied giving the horse scopolamine, and blamed the contamination on jimson weed, which grows wild in California. The hearing for disqualification is part of a settlement agreement between the board and Ruis Racing LLC, the owner of Bolt d’Oro, the horse that finished second to Justify in the 2018 race.

Soccer

Juventus gets first American

Midfielder Weston McKennie is poised to become the first American player at Juventus. The nine-time defending Italian Serie A champion posted photos of McKennie’s arrival in Turin, Italy ahead of an expected loan from German club Schalke. The deal reportedly involves a clause requiring Juventus to purchase McKennie’s full rights at the end of the season. The 21-year-old McKennie can play any of the midfield positions, which makes him a flexible option for new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo … Bundesliga games will likely remain without fans until next year after German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that a ban on large events will be extended to Dec. 31. …Gareth Barry, who holds the English Premier League’s record appearance record at 653 games, retired at the age of 39 … France midfielder Paul Pogba was left out of the national team squad after testing positive for COVID-19. The Manchester United player was replaced by 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga for upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia.

