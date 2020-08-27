NHL will reportedly not play Thursday’s games, following criticism for taking the ice Wednesday

This comes a day after NHL players watched as their peers in the NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS chose to sit out games in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

After conference calls involving more than 100 players in the bubble, according to TSN, the NHL is reportedly set to postpone Thursday’s games between the Flyers and Islanders, and Golden Knights and Canucks.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance requested the NHL not play its two scheduled playoff games on Thursday to “allow players and fans to reflect on what happened and to send a message that human rights must take priority over sport.”

Advertisement

All three NHL games, including Game 3 of the Bruins-Lightning second-round series, were played as scheduled on Wednesday. The first game of the afternoon, between the Flyers and Islanders, was underway when the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Milwaukee is about 40 miles north of Kenosha, Wisc., where Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot seven times by police on Sunday. Three people protesting the Blake shooting were later killed, allegedly by white teenager Kyle Rittenhouse.

The NHL and its players were widely criticized for their lack of response.

Before the Bruins-Lightning game in Toronto, Scotiabank Arena public address announcer Mike Ross read a statement to the empty arena. The video boards displayed the words, “End Racism,” and “We Skate for Black Lives.”

“Racism has been embedded in our society for far loo long,” the statement read. “Today and every day, the NHL and the hockey community are committed in the mission to combat racial injustice and achieve a fair society for all. The NHL would like to take this moment to wish Jacob Blake and his family well and call out to our fans and communities to stand up for social justice and the effort to end racism.”

Advertisement

There was no such moment in the final game of the evening, between the Stars and Avalanche.

Sabres forward Wayne Simmonds, a founding HDA member, called the moment in Toronto “a futile attempt” to show they stand with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We were disappointed with how the NHL responded,” Simmonds said on TSN 1050 in Toronto. “We were the only league to not postpone or cancel games yesterday, which I think is a shame. As a black man playing in the NHL, it’s a little bit of a slap in the face.”

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara and alternate captain Patrice Bergeron, who voiced their anti-racist and pro-social justice beliefs after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis in May, reaffirmed those feelings Wednesday. They said there was no discussion of sitting out.

“No, it was so close to our game,” Chara said. “After our pregame meal we took naps and then we were on the bus. I don’t think anyone was watching TV until we got to the rink, and then obviously it was too close to the game to start any discussions or trying to move the games to different dates. … We were following the schedule the NHL provided to us.”

The strikes in other sports were led by players. Colorado coach Jared Bednar said he was listening.

“If our players, even one player, had come to me and said, ‘Hey, I don’t think we should play,’ then we would have addressed it as a team. But I never got word from anyone.”

Advertisement

When asked Thursday if he felt it was right that hockey continued on as usual, Lightning coach Jon Cooper struggled to answer.

“I don’t think anything feels right right now, to be honest,” Cooper said. “There’s so much education that needs to go on and I know that the players, they battle hard on the ice, they compete against each other but they also stand together too.

“As an organization, as a league, it’s all so — I don’t know how to say it. These events are happening and it’s just taking some time to digest. So it’s hard for me to answer that right now. What I said last night, one night of sleep is not enough to sit and digest. I know it’s just communicating with our team and being open about what is going on. I think that is a good first step for us in moving forward. And we’ll see what happens here.”

Philadelphia coach Alain Vigneault said he hasn’t been thinking about social issues.

“I have really no idea what’s going on in the outside world,” Vigneault said Thursday. “We’re in this bubble right now, I’m invested 24-7 on our team, working 20 hours a day, going through video, and preparing our group. I don’t do Twitter, I haven’t read a single sports article in I don’t know how long, and I haven’t read any type of article in I don’t know how long. I guess I’m a hockey nerd, and that’s what I’m doing right now.”

Advertisement

That comes as no surprise to some.

“The NHL is always late to the party, especially on these topics,” Wild defenseman Mathew Dumba, another founding HDA member, said Wednesday on Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver. “So it’s sorta sad and disheartening for me and other members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, and I’m sure other guys across the league.”

Speaking after his team played Wednesday, Cooper reflected on the “many good things” in pro sports, such as charitable efforts and the “extremely moving” speech Dumba gave in Edmonton to open the playoffs.

“Whether you say the NHL is behind or ahead, the league has done so many good things in so many different areas,” Cooper said. “This is one we need to pick our head up and take notice and no doubt we will.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports