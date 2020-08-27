Postponements reach 10 as Major League Baseball players unify after Jacob Blake shooting

“This is at the forefront now,” said Oakland infielder Tony Kemp , who is Black. “By sitting out tonight’s game, I feel like it’s just a small building block of what we want to see. These couple days are historic times in sports. One day our kids are going to look back and ask us what was going on and what did we do to help bring awareness to these issues in the world and we’re going to say, ‘One game we just decided not to play.’ "

But across the sport, one theme became clear: Baseball shouldn’t avoid potentially difficult conversations and decisions regarding social issues. Though the process may be imperfect, there was agreement that coaches, players and teams should speak their mind.

Oakland’s game at Texas was among seven postponed Thursday evening in response to the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last weekend, along with Philadelphia at Washington, Tampa Bay at Baltimore, Minnesota at Detroit, Colorado at Arizona, Miami at the Mets, and the Red Sox and Blue Jays in Buffalo, N.Y. Three of the games played Thursday afternoon — the Dodgers at San Francisco, Cincinnati at Milwaukee, and Seattle at San Diego — were the start of doubleheaders after those teams opted not to play on Wednesday night.

Without much apparent guidance from MLB, teams were left to make decisions for themselves. Some games were officially postponed a few hours before the first pitch. Others appeared to be on schedule until they weren’t.

On Thursday afternoon, video of New York general manager Brodie Van Wagenen speaking with someone off screen in apparent confidence appeared as part of a press conference feed on MLB.com. Van Wagenen laid out a proposal he believed came from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in which both teams would take the field at the scheduled 7:10 start time, “then they leave the field and then they come back and play at 8:10.”

“That’s Rob’s instinct. And Rob — exactly what you and I were talking about — at leadership level, he doesn’t get it,” Van Wagenen told someone off screen. “He just doesn’t get it.”

The teams did take the field in New York, but observed 42 seconds of silence (in honor of Jackie Robinson, an idea credited to Miami’s Miguel Rojas) and departed, leaving a “Black Lives Matter” shirt over home plate. Van Wagenen released a statement just after they did so apologizing to Manfred, calling his “frustration . . . wrong and unfounded” and explaining he’d misunderstood the 8:10 suggestion came from Mets co-owner Jeff Wilpon.

The video was removed from the site later Thursday.

St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty, a white Californian who opted out alongside teammate Dexter Fowler on Wednesday (though he wasn’t scheduled to pitch), was frustrated there wasn’t a more unified response.

“It’s tough because yesterday would have been the day for league-wide action, and it wasn’t able to happen league-wide yesterday,” Flaherty said. “Hopefully it could happen today, but it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be able to happen today.”

The Cardinals and Pirates played a doubleheader on Thursday. Fowler went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in the opener, a 4-3 Pittsburgh win in extra innings, but wasn’t in the starting lineup for Game 2.

The Phillies met Thursday about 5½ hours ahead of the scheduled start of the game at Nationals Park. After 30-40 minutes of discussion, the players decided to not play.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi passed that along in a phone call to Nationals counterpart Dave Martinez, who said the Nationals would join their opponents in sitting out.

“We’re in this together — this fight for equality and social justice,” Girardi said. “In this world, I’ve always believed, there’s two things you can’t live without. It has nothing to do with food and water. It’s love and hope. And I don’t think we’re doing a good job in our country giving that to everyone and I think that needs to be the focus here.”

A statement from The Players Alliance, which consists of more than 100 current and former Black players, said current players will donate their salaries from Thursday and Friday in “supporting our efforts to combat racial inequality and aid the Black families and communities deeply affected in the wake of recent events.”

Baseball has dealt with a slow decline in the number of Black players for decades. In recent seasons, the percentage of Black players has hovered around 8 percent. For a sport that proudly recognizes Jackie Robinson — who broke MLB’s color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers — the decline has been frustrating for some.

Baseball will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on Friday. It’s normally on April 15, but was moved because of the COVID-19-altered schedule to Aug. 28, which is the anniversary of the March on Washington in 1963 and also the day in 1945 when Dodgers GM Branch Rickey met with Robinson to discuss breaking the color barrier.

“I think he would be amazed at the lack of progress in his eyes,” said Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain, who is Black. “I don’t know personally what he went through but I know the stories. I know for a fact it wasn’t easy for him to be in the situation he was in. He paved the way for guys like me to go out and play this game and be in this position today. I’ll always thank him for that.

“The fact we’re talking about this in 2020, I don’t see the progress in that. It’s almost like we’re going backwards.”

Taijuan Walker traded to Blue Jays

About three hours before right-hander Taijuan Walker was scheduled to start the first game of a doubleheader against San Diego, Seattle announced his trade to the Toronto Blue Jays for a player or cash.

Walker was 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts this season, with 25 strikeouts and eight walks. He is 33-33 with a 3.95 ERA in parts of eight big league seasons. He was originally drafted by the Mariners in the first round of the 2010 amateur draft, pitched there for four seasons before being traded to Arizona in November 2016, then rejoined the team as a free agent in February.

His career was interrupted by Tommy John surgery in 2018.

Walker Buehler lost to blister

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler is on the injured list with a blister on his right hand. The 2019 All-Star had his best outing of the shortened season last Friday, allowing one run and striking out 11 in six innings of a win against Colorado. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA. Last year, the 26-year-old righty was 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 30 starts . . . Mookie Betts recorded his 1,000th career hit in the first game of the Dodgers’ doubleheader with San Francisco, singling off Andrew Suarez.