Jackie Bradley Jr. to sit out Red Sox’ Thursday game vs. Blue Jays in protest

Jackie Bradley Jr. won’t be in the lineup Thursday evening against the Toronto Blue Jays, multiple sources confirmed to the Globe.
Bradley made the decision to protest Thursday’s game to bring awareness to police brutality against Black people in addition to the most recent shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by a Wisconsin police officer.
The plan is for Bradley to be back in the lineup Friday when Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson.
Bradley is the only Black player on the Red Sox and it’s unclear if the team will join Bradley in solidarity, but manager Ron Roenicke said on MLB Network Radio Thursday that the organization will support Bradley.
Advertisement
“Whatever Jackie, whatever the players feel like is right to do, I know [chief baseball officer] Chaim Bloom is certainly behind all of this, and our organization, too,” Roenicke said. “It’s not going away until we do something about it.”
Bradley’s opt-out comes as ESPN reports the Red Sox have “strongly considered” not playing on Thursday.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack