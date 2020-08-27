Live updates: Seven NFL teams sit out practice while Patriots take the field

Seven NFL teams sit out, while Patriots and others take the field

With the news that the NBA players decided to boycott Wednesday night’s playoff games to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake , a Black man who was shot seven times by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisc., some teams and athletes in other sports followed suit, while others are carrying on.

The Cardinals, Titans, Jets, Colts, Bears, and the Washington team have canceled practice for today, while the Packers postponed theirs.

Others, including the Patriots, are either conducting practice at the moment or are scheduled to later in the day.

Former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett is reportedly involved in the Colts’ efforts today to register all players and coaches to vote.

Boston College football team does not hold practice

The BC football team did not have a practice Thursday, releasing the following statement:

“Boston College football decided as a program not to practice today in response to the continuing racial injustices in our country. Instead of practicing, the team met together as student-athletes and coaches spoke about educating one another, maintaining dialogue to help bring our community together, and invoking change in our society.”

Blue Jays manager says team may not play Red Sox tonight

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo didn’t rule out the possibility of not playing the third and final game of their series against the Red Sox on Thursday.

“We’re going to talk to the players,” Montoyo said. “We’re going to discuss it and see where we go with this.”

Naomi Osaka withdraws from tennis match

Naomi Osaka, No. 10 in the WTA rankings, announced that she would not play in her semifinal match of the Western & Southern Open in New York. After the tweet from the two-time grand slam winner, the US Open warmup announced there would be no play Thursday before resuming Friday.

PGA releases statement supporting player-led protests

“The MLB, MLS, NBA, WNBA and WTA protests are player-led, peaceful, powerful ways to use their respective platforms to bring about the urgent need for change in our country,” the PGA said in a statement Thursday morning. “There have been a number of efforts in the past to send a message that the current climate is unacceptable, and these teams, leagues and players now taking this step will help draw further attention to the issues that really matter. The PGA TOUR supports them – and any of our own members – standing up for issues they believe in.”

MLS, WNBA sit out Wednesday

After the contest between Nashville SC and Orlando City FC had already started, MLS decided to cancel the remaining five games on the schedule Wednesday night, and released a statement supporting the Black community.

The WNBA also postponed the three games scheduled for Wednesday.





