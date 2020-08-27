‘We’re going to discuss it’: Blue Jays manager doesn’t rule out cutting Red Sox series short

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Overshadowing Toronto’s 9-1 route of the Red Sox on Wednesday night were questions of whether both teams should have played as opposed to sitting out and joining other teams across several sports to protest this past weekend’s shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.
“It’s one of those things that’s weighing heavy on a lot of our hearts,” said first baseman Rowdy Tellez. “We, as a Blue Jays organization, are very multicultural and we support everything that’s going on. Sports around the world have a heavy presence in this. We have a big platform, and a big voice, and that’s something we’re going to use.”
Advertisement
The Red Sox weren't aware of NBA and MLB teams protesting until shortly before they hit the field for stretches.
“I’m in full support of it,” said Jackie Bradley Jr., whose mother is a former Virginia state trooper.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo didn't rule out the possibility of not playing the third and final game of their series against Boston on Thursday.
“We’re going to talk to the players,” Montoyo said. “We’re going to discuss it and see where we go with this.”