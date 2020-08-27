‘We’re going to discuss it’: Blue Jays manager doesn’t rule out cutting Red Sox series short

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Overshadowing Toronto’s 9-1 route of the Red Sox on Wednesday night were questions of whether both teams should have played as opposed to sitting out and joining other teams across several sports to protest this past weekend’s shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

“It’s one of those things that’s weighing heavy on a lot of our hearts,” said first baseman Rowdy Tellez. “We, as a Blue Jays organization, are very multicultural and we support everything that’s going on. Sports around the world have a heavy presence in this. We have a big platform, and a big voice, and that’s something we’re going to use.”