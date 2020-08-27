fb-pixel;

13 photos that show just how destructive Hurricane Laura is

Updated August 27, 2020, 1 hour ago
A person is seen walking through a building with its windows blown out in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on Thursdsay in Lake Charles, La. The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
James Sonya surveyed what is left of his uncle's barbershop after Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Lake Charles, La.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Latasha Myles and Howard Anderson stood in their living room where they were sitting when the roof blew off as Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Lake Charles, La.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Debris is seen near a business in Lake Charles, La.Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
A street is seen strewn with debris and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura passed through the area.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Mitch PIckering played his guitar while walking through the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
An escalator is seen in a building that had its windows destroyed in the downtown area of Lake Charles, La.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A person stood next to a hotel that had parts of its roof blown off in Lake Charles, La.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A room in a hotel that lost its roof is seen after Laura passed through Lake Charles, La.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People walked past a destroyed building after the passing of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, La.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Reginald Duhon prepared to work at his home on Thursday in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state.Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
A truck sat off to the side of the highway on Interstate 10 in Lake Charles, La.Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Dustin Amos (right) walked near debris at a gas station on Thursday, in Lake Charles, La.Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
A ship anchored to a dock used a searchlight to look at smaller fishing ships as Hurricane Laura passed over in Lake Charles, La.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images