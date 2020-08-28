‘High Fidelity’ cancellation is doubly disappointing

Hulu canceled “High Fidelity” after one season, saddening fans of the show, of whom I am one. By the end of the first season, I was definitely ready to see more of the Brooklyn record-store crew led by Zoe Kravitz’s Rob. Kravitz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Cherise, and David H. Holmes’s Simon formed a likable music-centric little ensemble of friends.

Now comes news about what could have been, via an LA Times interview with cast member Kingsley Ben-Adir (who, by the way, is going to play Barack Obama in the upcoming Showtime miniseries “The Comey Rule”). Ben-Adir told the paper that season 2 of “High Fidelity” was going to focus on Cherise, giving Randolph an opportunity to develop her poignant and lovable character. “She was gonna become the lead of the show,” Ben-Adir said, “and the story was leaning toward being about where she’d come from, her heartbreaks, and her family background. And they stopped it just as that was about to happen.”

This will go down as one of TV’s best bad decisions. Dang.

