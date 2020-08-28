Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax to headline tiny concert for essential workers at Hancock Shaker Village

Hancock Shaker Village, in Pittsfield, will host an outdoor evening of live music and respite for a small group of Berkshire County essential workers on Saturday. These workers will be treated to performances by classical statesmen Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax, Boston singer-songwriter Anjimile, and Berkshires-based musicians Billy Keane and Chantell McFarland, as well as a speech by former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.
The in-person guest list had to be strictly limited, to adhere to the current Massachusetts state cap of 50 people per outdoor gathering. “We targeted those who have done so much for us, and those we feel will have an even harder time in the months ahead,” said Hancock Shaker Village director Jennifer Trainer Thompson in a phone interview. That includes public school teachers and cafeteria workers, a Walgreens staffer, two firefighters, nurses, and municipal workers, she said.
Everyone else can tune into the 90-minute concert on local radio station 105.1 WAMC, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. In case of rain, the event will take place the following day at the same time.
Thompson has been interested in hosting an outdoor concert for a while, but her longtime acquaintance Ma floated the idea of designating it for essential workers. As a bonus, the concept perfectly fit with the village’s mission and the Shaker value of generosity, Thompson said.
“One of our goals is to ‘plant another row,’” she said. “[Bringing] together some of today’s most extraordinary performers to give back ... just seemed like a beautiful and important thing to do.”