Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax to headline tiny concert for essential workers at Hancock Shaker Village

Hancock Shaker Village, in Pittsfield, will host an outdoor evening of live music and respite for a small group of Berkshire County essential workers on Saturday. These workers will be treated to performances by classical statesmen Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax, Boston singer-songwriter Anjimile, and Berkshires-based musicians Billy Keane and Chantell McFarland, as well as a speech by former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.

The in-person guest list had to be strictly limited, to adhere to the current Massachusetts state cap of 50 people per outdoor gathering. “We targeted those who have done so much for us, and those we feel will have an even harder time in the months ahead,” said Hancock Shaker Village director Jennifer Trainer Thompson in a phone interview. That includes public school teachers and cafeteria workers, a Walgreens staffer, two firefighters, nurses, and municipal workers, she said.