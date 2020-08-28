MGM Springfield tells 1,000 laid-off workers that their jobs may not return

MGM said 800 people now work at the casino, which was closed from March through July. While it has resumed some gambling activities, the hotel remains closed. State rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have limited the availability of table games, reduced restaurant capacity, and barred large gatherings such as concerts and conferences that are important to casinos’ business.

The casino said it told the employees — who accounted for more than half of its staff before the COVID-19 pandemic — that they would be “separated” from the company beginning Sept. 1, but that affected employees’ benefits would be paid until October.

MGM Springfield on Friday told 1,000 laid-off employees that they were unlikely to reclaim their jobs anytime soon, citing lagging business following a months-long shutdown because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to impact many businesses, including our own,” MGM Springfield president Chris Kelley said in a letter to workers. “Due to the mandated capacity restrictions and business demand, many of our amenities and venues remain closed for the time being. With these positions currently unavailable, it has not been possible to bring back all of our team members.”

The employees affected by the move have largely been laid off or furloughed without pay since April. Many had been hoping to be called back before the end of August — a date the company had previously said would be a legal deadline for formal separation. Across MGM Resorts properties, 18,000 employees were affected.

The company characterized the decision as an administrative one. It said affected workers would retain access to internal job boards, and that people could still be brought back as business improves. Workers won’t have to reapply if they are reclaiming a position with the same duties they had before.

“While I understand this is difficult to hear, I want you to know that as we progress through our phased reopening, team members separated today will remain on our recall list, and we have established a system to welcome them back based on business needs, position, and seniority,” Kelley said.

Advertisement









Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.