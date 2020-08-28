Modern life is in ruins, and so is your next hike

The sprawling 485-acre Franklin Park, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted in the 1890s, is Boston’s largest open space. It’s home to miles of trails, stadiums, playgrounds, the Scarboro Pond, and the Franklin Park Zoo. And, located in Long Crouch Woods, a 26-acre woodland that sits above Seaver Street in Roxbury, are the bear dens. The enclosures, meant to separately house black bears, grizzlies, and polar bears, were the first exhibits to open at the zoo in 1912. They were abandoned in 1971 when the zoo was updated. Follow the short 0.4-mile or so path through the woods and up a stone staircase leading to the discarded dens, made of iron and stonework. Check out the beautiful frieze on the back wall, showing the 1912 Boston city seal, held up by two bears. You’ll also have nice views of the city skyline from here. The dens are located east of the Playstead; park in the Pierpont Road parking lot of Franklin Park Zoo and follow the path. www.boston.gov/parks/franklin-park

Collapsing stone walls, crumbling foundations, old chimneys, and decaying structures dot the New England landscape, each telling a once-upon-a-time story. Who lived here? What happened? Combine hiking and history, and a touch of mystery, on one of these rambles to ruins. All are no more than a couple hours from Boston via car, making them doable day trips.

A chateau for a chapeau dealer

Advertisement

These arches are part of the gatehouse ruins, located at Greycourt State Park. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Charles H. Tenney was a New York banker and one of the most famous and successful hat dealers in the world. Between 1890 and 1892, he built a magnificent castle in Methuen, modeled after the French Chateau d’Yquem. The expansive estate featured an elegant mansion, gatehouse, archways, ponds and fountains, stone walls and stables, and lush grounds. Alas, the home burned down in 1978, but remnants including archways and foundation walls remain, and are now part of Greycourt State Park. Also standing is the restored gatehouse, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and home to the Methuen Museum of History (currently closed due to COVID). Poke around the ruins and imagine living Tenney’s fancy life, and then roam the former estate grounds. The park, managed by the City of Methuen, is located at 37 Pleasant St.; park behind Methuen City Hall and walk up the road to the gatehouse. 978-983-8590, www.cityofmethuen.net

Advertisement

A mansion for a madame

Stories abound about Madame Antoinette Sherri, a New York socialite, who designed costumes for Ziegfeld Follies and other major Broadway shows, and built her summer country house in the woods in Chesterfield, N.H. She loved to entertain! She threw wild parties! She drove through town with a monkey on her shoulder wearing a fur coat (and nothing else). She invited her New York friends to visit her woodsy retreat, greeting them in her fancy hats and Broadway costumes. Sounds like she had a lot of fun in Chesterfield. Eventually, however, she grew older, the home fell into disrepair, and in 1962 was destroyed by fire. Today, you’ll see remnants of the home, including the foundation, chimneys, and the grand spiral stone staircase, located in the 513-acre Madame Sherri Forest, owned by the Society for the Protection of NH Forests. The surrounding forest is a lush, peaceful oasis. There are several trails, some connecting to adjacent Bear Mountain State Forest, Pisgah State Park, and the Wantastiquet Natural Area. After seeing the ruins, consider hiking the 2-mile Anne Stokes loop trail to the shores of Indian Pond. The trail to the ruins begins at the small parking lot at the park entrance off Gulf Road. www.forestsociety.org/property/madame-sherri-forest

Advertisement

A seaside fortress

Pack a cooler with drinks and snacks and plan to spend the day at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There’s plenty to do at this 90-acre seaside space, once home to the Goddard Mansion and later the site of Fort Williams, which operated from 1872 to 1964, protecting Portland’s harbor. You’ll find remnants of military buildings and batteries as you walk the property, and interpretive plaques explain the history. Be sure to walk to the small rocky beach near the Portland Head Light, where a short path leads to the Goddard Mansion ruins. Colonel John Goddard was a wealthy lumberman who built his Italianate-style mansion here, completed in 1858. It was later used to house military personnel and their families. Grab a seat on the bench overlooking the ruins and the ocean. Of course, you’ll want to stop for a photo of the Portland Head Light, the oldest in Maine, and said to be the most photographed lighthouse in America. Of special note: Restrictions remain in place for Massachusetts residents traveling to Maine. Check maine.gov for details. www.portlandheadlight.com

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com