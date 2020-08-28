Why did she ghost?

Then I met someone amazing. We met for coffee and it went great. We had our second date, and it was a little steamier than we expected. She said, “I’m usually not so forward, but I’m really into you.” A few days later, we had our third date and she stayed over. We saw each other again the next night.

Q. I’ve been divorced for more than four years. During that time, I’ve had two relationships, one brief and one about a year. Both of those people were unstable, needy, and emotionally unhealthy. One had a substance abuse issue and was abusive toward me. Aside from that, it has been mostly crickets, even though I bring a lot to the table.

We had a great connection all that time. Our personal goals were very compatible, and our personalities seemed as good a match as possible for people who didn't know each other extremely well yet.

Then, after those dates, she went on an annual family vacation. The first few days, we talked and texted. Then it was just texting with a couple of mentions of phone calls that didn’t happen. We were supposed to have a date the following Sunday, but she canceled because she had the chance to stay some extra days. She said she wasn’t losing interest, but I heard from her once or twice more and then she ghosted. Supposedly she had a rough situation with family drama toward the end, and I offered my support. She ignored my last three texts; my last message to her was just to see if she was OK. The whole time we were together I didn’t ask for anything except to see her again.

Is it not an egregious dating violation to see someone four times, initiate sex, and then ghost him, especially if he has been really good to you? How is it that I keep treating people really well and get treated like crap in return? I can't unlearn how to treat people well, especially after many years as a counselor. I feel like my choices are to settle for someone who treats me like crap or be alone for the last 40 years of my life. Those are not good options.

A. Those are not the only two options. Your time with this woman was great, confusing, and then disappointing. Please don’t compare this particular experience to your other, more problematic relationships.

I don’t know why people ghost. It’s not the worst thing to have a date with someone and then disappear, but to do that after four dates and sex? I hate that. Maybe she’s busy with family, but it only takes a few minutes to text, “I’ve changed my mind. I’m sorry.” She could have said, “Hey, let’s talk when I get home from this trip.”

My advice is to remember that you’ve had three connections with people in four years. What you haven’t been able to do is find someone who can be a kind, reliable significant other. Everyone who engages with Love Letters can tell you that finding a one (as opposed to the mythical “the one”) might take a while. Frustrating, I know.

Continue to treat people the way you want to be treated. Allow yourself to walk away when a relationship makes you unhappy. You might be a counselor, but you’re looking for a partner who provides mutual support.

I understand why you’re tired of dating and down on the whole process, but there are more opportunities, more people who offer different kinds of connections. There are possibilities, even if you don’t see them now. If it’s feeling hopeless, take a break to reset.

READERS RESPOND:

We can’t say why people decide to ghost, but that’s not on you or because of something you’ve done. It’s clearly the other person’s inability to communicate. There’s no reason why you should stop being kind to women based on your experiences with bad ones. Good women don’t deserve to be treated badly based on your history. Look for signs of the unhealthy relationships you’ve had and know when you need to pick up and move on. Otherwise keep being yourself. BRAVE-NEW-WORLD

^Brave-New-World, please don’t frame this as a good women vs. bad women paradigm. Women don’t just fall into one category, just like men don’t. We have one perspective — this victim-based letter from the guy. We don’t know what signs this woman saw that led to her feeling like it wasn’t best for her to continue. Let’s not paint her as a “bad woman.” BKLYNMOM

When people say the same thing happens to them over and over again (why am I nice to people and they aren’t nice back), the issue is often you. I say this not to be mean, and not because I think the way you are acting is bad, but it’s quite possible that the criteria you are using to pick women is off. Maybe pick someone outside your usual choices next time? ASH

Everyone putting themselves into the dating pool should be aware as of now that ghosting happens. There’s no need to understand why, just like there’s no need to find “closure.” HARRISBSTONE

“Is it not an egregious dating violation to see someone four times, initiate sex, and then ghost him, especially if he has been really good to you?” Seriously, it is probably more common than you think. You basically had sex with a stranger and think/thought that it meant you were in a relationship. I’m guessing your lady friend has a lot that she was hiding from you. Next time, get to know someone better before you become emotionally involved. FREEADVICEFORYOU

