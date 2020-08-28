Advice: My mom is beautiful, she used to be a model, and I feel judged

My mother, a former model, in her 50s is still an astonishingly beautiful woman. I’m plainer and heavier. She has never said I don’t look good enough, or pushed me to lose weight or dress more flatteringly. She’s also never called me beautiful (or un-beautiful!). She’s complimented my hairstyle, clothes, or how happy I look, and said once that she didn’t want me to feel like I had to be ornamental for anyone. But her actions reflect a clear value system, and knowing I don’t measure up, I feel judged. When she orders Paleo or plans her workout or meticulously does her makeup, my hackles rise, but I don’t know how to confront her without sounding like I want her to stop living her life.

Advertisement

Anonymous / Boston

Imagine that your mother were a mathematical genius, MATLAB made flesh. Knowing that mathematical ability peaks early, she strenuously devoted her youth to stacking cash as a financial analyst. You, on the other hand . . . can balance your checkbook. Would you feel judged whenever she picked up some SAT tutoring or downloaded a statistical package “for fun”? I bet not. I bet if she were an Olympic athlete turned coach, it wouldn’t feel like this does. Track Mom or Math Mom’s natural gifts and careful maintenance of them would just be Mom’s thing, not an indictment of you.

The problem isn’t your mother, but a culture that makes “beautiful” the most important thing a woman can be. One that upholds “looking pretty” not as a bit of genetic luck or a freely chosen personal aesthetic, but as an actual social responsibility that women have, one that we are somehow remiss if we decline. Call it the Beauty Duty.

And from what you describe, your mother was doing everything she thought she ought to in order to raise you Duty-free. Those compliments? Parents have been advised for a while now to praise children for their behaviors and choices rather than their qualities — ”Good job studying for the math test!” not “You’re so smart!”

Advertisement

Because of her own life experience, your mom overcorrected a bit — such is parenting. Of course you wanted her to say you were beautiful! Every little girl wants to hear that from her mother, if only because she hears other mothers saying it to their daughters. But I wonder how old your mother was before she was noticed or praised for anything else?

Your mother’s looks shaped her early life. From the careful way she’s spoken to you, and the fact that her current regimen is more about Paleo and Peloton than lifts and lipo, it sounds as if she’s worked hard to keep that experience in perspective and put health above beauty. And you? You are making an impressive effort to be fair and objective despite your feelings. I see a lot of mutual love and respect in your letter. Don’t confront your mother, because as you yourself say, there’s nothing to confront. But do start the conversation. You both have so much to say and hear!

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.