Blind date: ‘I tried to think of flirty things to say/do but it’s hard over Zoom’

When he is happiest: When he sees patients recovering

His interests: Harry Potter, beer brewing, guitar

JEN W.: 26 / senior PR account executive

Her interests: Harry Potter, dance, hockey

Who plays her in the movie: Gal Gadot

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO CHAT, SOUTH BOSTON AND SOUTH END

IN A HEARTBEAT

Matt I’m single, dating apps are exhausting, and it’s hard to meet people now [because of] coronavirus. Plus, dinner is paid for [by Cupid].

Jen I used to read the column every week as a kid. My parents reminded me about it and suggested applying.

Matt I did my normal pre-date primping: shower, minor beard trim, cologne (as silly as it sounds).

Jen I was ready to go at 7 p.m. on the dot. He was already logged on, so we did quick intros, pulled our food in front of us, and started chatting.

Matt She was undoubtedly pretty, but struck me as similar to many of the young women I grew up with in my hometown.

Jen He was cute — he has dark features and scruff, which I like.

FEELING BREATHLESS

Matt We talked about music, where we went to college, and what we do for work.

Jen Matt is passionate about his job. It was nice to talk with someone who is able to work on something they truly care about. He also has a super interesting family background — I was able to get a great South African accent out of him (where his parents are originally from).

Matt She’s a very interesting and accomplished person — training for the Boston Marathon in whatever form it’s taking this year. We both like to distance run, and at similar paces.

Jen He’s had the opportunity to run some really cool races, including one race in Europe.

Matt I got a parrilla caraqueña and an Estrella lager from Orinoco Kitchen. I really enjoyed it. Good char flavor.

Jen I ordered cod from Local 149 in Southie — one of my favorite places.

Matt The more I talked to her, the more I liked her. Some of it was finding things we had in common, some of it was thinking that we would be compatible, and some of it was just that I liked her. I tried to think of flirty things to say but it’s hard over Zoom.

Jen It’s hard to feel chemistry over video chat. While our conversation flowed, there was never really a spark.

THE COOL DOWN

Matt We started grasping at straws for things to talk about. That’s when I asked to exchange numbers. It seemed like we were ready to wrap up.

Jen The date came to a natural conclusion after a little over an hour. He was the one who made the move to ask for my number.

Matt She asked if I had an iPhone or was going to be a green bubble on her iMessage, and I was too afraid to tell her that I have an Android.

Jen We talked for a few minutes more and then signed off for the night.

SECOND DATE?

Matt I think so. I felt like there was mutual interest. I’m definitely still interested in her.

Jen I would be open to hanging out as friends but I’m not sure I see a romantic future.

POST- MORTEM

Matt / A-

Jen / B



