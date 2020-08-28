Five things to do online and in person, Aug. 31-Sept. 13

Bid farewell to summer with a virtual clambake hosted by a classic Seaport waterfront restaurant, The Barking Crab. Matt White, the restaurant’s general manager, will demonstrate how to grill lobster and clams, among other foods. The event is presented by The Boston Globe and the grill company Weber. Free. 5 p.m. Find the featured recipes and RSVP at globe.com/weber .

September 2-5

Songs Under the Stars

Performers from The Front Porch Arts Collective, Boston’s newest Black theater company, will take center stage for four nights of outdoor cabaret under the stars at Cambridge’s Starlight Square, a Central Square parking lot reimagined as a public gathering space during the pandemic. Free. 8 p.m. Reservations at centralsquaretheater.org.

Starting September 5

Art at a (Social) Distance

Wander among 50 innovative works of art at the 11th annual Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit at Pingree School’s 100-acre campus in South Hamilton. Free. Open on weekends and school holidays — October 12 and November 25–27 — until November 29. Masks required. Pingree.org

September 10

All That Jazz

The Celebrity Series of Boston kicks off the fall Neighborhood Arts season with a virtual performance by the Jason Palmer Quintet, the longtime weekend band at Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club in Boston. The band will perform pieces from Palmer’s album Places. 8 p.m. Free. celebrityseries.org

September 10-13

One For the Books

Log on for the opening of the Salem Lit Fest 2020, now fully online. This year’s lineup includes an opening night conversation with best-selling author Chris Bohjalian on his newest thriller, and a keynote talk on September 11 with Kiley Reid, whose debut novel is long-listed for the 2020 Booker Prize. Various times. $10 suggested donation per event. Register at salemlitfest.org.

