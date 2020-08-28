Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I am a faithful reader of Dinner with Cupid and feel sorry for the people who are unable to connect in person because of the current pandemic (July 26). On July 4th, I and a few members of my family met at my nearby common, brought chairs and lunches, sat under a shaded tree, and had a wonderful visit. We distanced ourselves, wore masks, and enjoyed being together for four hours. My suggestion for couples who are interested in going past the Zoom stage is to meet at either a common or park equally close to each other. I believe this would be a good way to further friendship.

Ethel Somers

North Andover





Back to Basics

Linda Matchan’s article “Rediscovering the Appeal of Doing Things Yourself” (Perspective, August 9) describes the lost art of being creative and that there is now a need to reinvent ourselves. I am a do-it-yourself person. I was brought up in Italy, born to an American father and Italian mother. Life was hard, especially after the war. We made our own clothes and undergarments. Today, most people in my family order meals to go and rarely cook, and throw away their clothes and buy new ones. Matchan’s article is so true.

Jo Rossi

Hampton Beach, New Hampshire





Memories of the Beach

Stacey Curran evoked wonderful memories of lazy, endless summers for many of us in her essay “Beach Friends” (Connections, August 9). She should feel lucky for what she had. Gone are the days when mothers could be home for summers, just enjoying the kids.

Lisa Johnson

Tyngsborough





When I was a child in the ’70s and ’80s, my parents would rent a basement cottage on Salisbury Beach. We would pile so many people in that house: my parents, the five of us, grandfathers, plus five cousins and sometimes my aunt and uncle. They were the best weeks of our summers. The best memories were of the friends we would meet each year; usually the same people would rent next door the same weeks we did. To this day, we have remained friends. The summers and the friends and cousins and fun were the best. It’s not the same anymore. The house was sold, the owners moved to Newport and then Florida. I miss those days. Thanks for making me think about them.

Mary Sue Ottaviani

Haverhill





Turning the Tide on Racism

I am white, a social worker and Newton city councilor, and committed to being an ally to end racism. Which is why I was disappointed with the essay about a lovely white family reminiscing about their summers on Salisbury Beach, where the biggest tragedy was the changing landscape due to a rather robust fall storm. Yet elsewhere, the magazine included a powerful photo essay showcasing the 45th anniversary of what began as a peaceful protest on Carson Beach and erupted in horrific violence against Black and brown people (“Carson Beach 1975,” August 9). The images are traumatizing, all of them depicting Black and brown people either being chased or subjugated at the hands of white police officers. I am not suggesting the Carson Beach story should not have been told, it is an important story, and one I learned a great deal from. I am suggesting maybe not end the magazine with an idyllic story of a white family’s generational experience of joy and friendship at the beach. The contrast is overwhelming, and perhaps unintentional, but seems to reinforce the stereotype that Black and brown people’s existence is always fraught with violence and white people’s existence remains magical.

Brenda Noel

Newton





Ruling the Roost

I loved Jeff Harder’s article (“Which Chicken is Eating the Eggs?” August 16). I grew up with chickens in the backyard at age 4 and harvested eggs every morning. Never any confrontations. Later on, when I was age 6 or so, I was attacked by other chickens belonging to a neighbor in a free-range setting at my grandmother’s. Angry little creatures.

Brian Condon

Orleans





I loved reading this, because we got into the chicken business three or four months ago. My wife brought home six baby chicks, purchased at a Tractor Supply Co. store. Our kids were home, school was closed, and they needed an activity. We kept the chicks in a shed, with a heat lamp in a box. As they grew, I began working on a rudimentary A-frame coop, and after a month or so, we moved them to the coop. They are so much fun to watch. They roam the property in a group, and love to stay together. They do not go far, and are no risk to run away. But they will seek out shade, cluster in bushes, and leave droppings on our front porch if we allow them to go there.

Richmond12

posted on bostonglobe.com

Outstanding article on raising chickens! I have thought of chickens or goats (a farm in the area has them and proclaims they’re fun). It’s good to hear pros and cons. I’m still up in the air. Cluck.

Paul Phalan

Barnstable





Thank you for a wonderful side trip away from the gloomy other news. My family raised chickens in the backyard and we did consume some of them over time (we did not name them and the troublesome ones got eaten). As an adult, I could not stomach the odor and taste of supermarket fowl, especially when I learned how they were raised commercially.

trollmoll

posted on bostonglobe.com





I laughed out loud! Great story and an effective deterrent.

Judy Umana

Lynnfield





Thanks for the great story. I’m sticking to vegetables — I have enough trouble with them.

eastsight

posted on bostonglobe.com

___________

Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.