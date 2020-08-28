The pandemic has this PhD candidate rethinking her single status

I am shy, soft-spoken, and in my mid-20s. For many years, I have been immersed in my schoolwork. I feel so grateful to be working on a PhD on a topic I’m immensely passionate about. It’s been easy for me to push off aspirations of meeting “the one.”

However, since the pandemic started, I’ve begun to have a change of heart. Before COVID-19, I never spent as much time in my apartment, away from my work and my family. This experience made me realize it wouldn’t be so bad to have a person to come home to, someone who supports you and is willing to share life’s surprises.

About a week before the city shut down, I went out with a guy who’s in the same program. It turned out to be a fun-filled day of brunching, ice-skating, museum-going, dessert-eating, and thoughtful conversations. At the end of the day, he told me he had a wonderful time, and we decided to go out again. This hasn’t materialized and we’ve been losing touch. Whenever I reach out, he immediately responds and we have long conversations over text, but he rarely reaches out.

I have stopped, feeling that if he wanted to move forward, he would have taken more initiative. But I still have feelings for him and would like to explore where our relationship could go. Maybe I am letting a good thing slip away?

– The Dating Newbie

A. If we get one thing from our stuck-at-home time, let it be this: There is no reason to be passive-aggressive or drop hints about our needs.

Tell this man you’d like a second date. If you’re comfortable with socially distant walks, ask him to join you for one. If he’s not interested, he should make that clear.

It’s possible he’s shy, too. Perhaps the state of the world has made him less motivated to attach himself to someone because he doesn’t know when it would be safe to see them. Asking for a date will clarify. And if it doesn’t, you can move on.

You have a new set of priorities. Nurture them and see what comes of it. That’s my other piece of advice, by the way. Write down how you feel and why your thoughts about your single status have changed. I’ve been trying to do that—to make notes so I don’t forget these revelations when I return to old routines. I’ve had a few “it’d be nice to have a date” moments, too. (Just a few.) That desire goes straight onto my “what I want” list, right next to the places I plan to see, and the people I’ll run to visit as soon as it’s possible.

– Meredith





READERS RESPOND

He’s not interested. Move on. MHOGAN08

This pandemic has screwed up everyone’s dating life, not just yours. JNEWCOMER

If you’re the one asking for the second date, he’s gone already. I don’t think the current climate changes a damn thing. MINDBLOWN

If he’s closer to finishing his PhD than you are to finishing yours, it’s likely that he’s focused on finishing, and doesn’t have time to initiate a conversation. HARRISBSTONE





I guess I’d risk asking for a second date with the understanding that if he is only lukewarm to the idea, I’d drop it and move on. HIKERSKIERGIRL

