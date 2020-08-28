For sale: Homes on Cape Ann

LOT SIZE 0.11 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR unknown

PROS This 1900 Colonial sits high up on a side street between downtown Gloucester and Good Harbor Beach. From the enclosed porch, enter through a mudroom into the classic dining room, which sports bay windows, a tin ceiling, built-in hutch, and hardwood floors laid in a subtle spiral pattern. The adjacent living room is similarly outfitted, while the roomy kitchen has a tile floor, knotty pine cabinets and wainscoting, and a rear door to the driveway and backyard. Upstairs, three bedrooms — two large, one small — share a bath with a new tub and fixtures but retro blue, pink, and black tile. CONS Could use cosmetic updates throughout.

Advertisement

Fintan Madden, RE/MAX Advantage, 508-878-1659, FintanMadden.com

281R Granite Street #3, Rockport. Handout

$549,000

281R GRANITE STREET #3 / ROCKPORT

SQUARE FEET 2,630

CONDO FEE $135 a month

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $330,000 in 2012

PROS Along with a private side yard, this 2008 townhouse has easy access to beautiful Halibut Point State Park. The entry hall has a powder room at right, garage access at left, and leads into an open living space with hardwood floors. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, and a breakfast bar. A glass door off the dining area opens to a wraparound porch. On the carpeted second floor, the main bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite bath. There’s a laundry closet in the hallway, plus two more bedrooms that share a bath. The third floor holds an office, family room, bedroom, and another full bath. CONS Modern exterior is more practical than picturesque.

Amanda Armstrong, Engel & Völkers by the Sea, 978-879-6322, amandaarmstronggroup.evrealestate.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.