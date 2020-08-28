Brookline officials will require some people to wear plastic face shields in public

Brookline public health officials will soon require some people to wear plastic face shields in public.
Starting Sept. 10, those who are medically excluded from wearing a mask or face covering will be required to wear a plastic face shield instead, Brookline Health Commissioner Swannie Jett announced in a press release Friday.
“We are pleased with the level of cooperation with the existing face covering requirement,” Jett said. “However, it is important to reinforce the need for a protective layer that limits the possibility of spreading the coronavirus — as a cloth face covering does — while ensuring people with medical limitations are protecting those around them from COVID-19 without jeopardizing their own wellness.”
The town of Brookline first enacted its face covering requirement in March. Currently state officials require employees of businesses to wear wear protective face covering, gloves, and eye protection and for establishments to have temporary Plexiglas type barriers installed at customer service counter areas. Signs at entry doorways must also remind customers to wear face coverings and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
