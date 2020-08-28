Brookline officials will require some people to wear plastic face shields in public

Brookline public health officials will soon require some people to wear plastic face shields in public.

Starting Sept. 10, those who are medically excluded from wearing a mask or face covering will be required to wear a plastic face shield instead, Brookline Health Commissioner Swannie Jett announced in a press release Friday.

“We are pleased with the level of cooperation with the existing face covering requirement,” Jett said. “However, it is important to reinforce the need for a protective layer that limits the possibility of spreading the coronavirus — as a cloth face covering does — while ensuring people with medical limitations are protecting those around them from COVID-19 without jeopardizing their own wellness.”