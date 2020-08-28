Canyon Ranch spa in Lenox lays off more than 200 workers

The company, which also operates locations in Las Vegas, Tuscon, Ariz. and Woodside, Cali., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The layoffs were confirmed in the weekly Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act, or WARN, report that state officials put out for layoff notices. According to the report, the 228 layoffs at the ranch took effect Thursday.

The upscale Canyon Ranch spa in Lenox has laid off 228 workers, another apparent sign of the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered many Massachusetts businesses for months.

Guests of the luxury spa and hotel in the Berkshires can plunk down thousands of dollars for weekends of yoga, hydrotherapy, and deep-kneaded body massage.

According to the Canyon Ranch website, patrons of the Lenox location will “find an inviting and supportive space to energize and navigate your own wellness. Dine on locally-sourced cuisine, challenge yourself with kettle bells or dance class. Relax in saunas, steam rooms and whirlpools. Take in the beauty of nature on guided outings. Feel tension melt in a signature massage or ayurvedic treatment.”

The spa made unflattering headlines in 2008 when it agreed to pay $14.75 million to about 600 employees who worked there between April 2004 and October 2007 to settle allegations that it improperly withheld service charges intended for staff. Canyon Ranch did not admit wrongdoing under terms of the settlement.

In 2013, the spa got better press when it was featured in a Boston Globe story headlined “Healthy escapes in New England.”

“Set in a beautiful Lenox mansion called Bellefontaine, Canyon Ranch offers 40-plus fitness classes daily,” the Globe reported at the time. “Its gourmet spa cuisine, with limited salt and simple carbs, and no artificial sweeteners, is so tasty the resort has published multiple cookbooks so you can re-create your favorite healthy treats at home. While the spa offers numerous beauty treatments, these folks are serious about health. The staff includes seven board-certified physicians and nurses, exercise physiologists, behavioral health professionals, and nutritionists.”

The story also noted that the amenities come with a hefty price tag. A typical three-night, all-inclusive stay will set you back $2,500 or more, the Globe reported at the time.

