Charlestown ’code of silence’ defendant asks for early release. ’I’ve been saying the rosary for the last 27 years, every day, for these people.’

On Wednesday, Houlihan, now a 69-year-old inmate who claims to be in poor health, acknowledged that evil as he expressed remorse for his crimes and asked Young to grant him compassionate release from the New Jersey prison where he’s currently incarcerated, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

Scoffing at the “code of silence” moniker for the trial that had taken hold in the media, Young told Houlihan and his associates, “There is nothing special about you, nothing unique, nothing extraordinary. ... This is the evil that flows from drug profits.”

When US District Court Judge William G. Young sentenced John Houlihan and two others to life in prison in 1995 for their roles in a violent Charlestown drug ring linked to multiple murders, he made no effort to conceal his contempt for the men.

Advertisement

If freed, wrote Houlihan’s attorney, George Gormley, in a motion for compassionate release filed Wednesday in federal court in Boston, Houlihan would live with his wife and daughter in Charlestown and be “essentially housebound,” owing to his health problems.

Those ailments include “Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic kidney disease, Barrett’s esophagus, edema, retinopathy” and back problems, Gormley wrote, and “inmates who are over 65 years of age, such as Mr. Houlihan, are at increased risk for severe illness or death if they contract COVID-19.”

Houlihan, who’s also in remission from prostate cancer, submitted a five-page, handwritten letter attached to the motion, in which he offered an apology to everyone he’s harmed.

“I’ve been saying the rosary for the last 27 years, every day, for these people,” Houlihan wrote, adding that he’s dedicated himself to his faith, inmate programs and helping other prisoners learn trades so they can avoid recidivism.

He also credited Young with helping him improve as a person.

Advertisement

“I want you to know that the time you sentenced me to gave me the opportunity change my life and thinking for the better,” Houlihan wrote. “Through all of this I have learned a hard, hash lesson. I ask myself this question in any situation I face. ’If I do this, can I get in trouble or go to prison?’ If the answer is yes, I just don’t do it! Thank you for opening my eyes.”

At trial in 1995, jurors’ eyes were opened to a cocaine ring that prosecutors said Houlihan ran with associate Michael Fitzgerald from 1990 to 1993.

The men and two others, prosecutor Paul V. Kelly told jurors during closing arguments in 1995, ”had the arrogance to conduct themselves as if they were judge, jury and executioners of Charlestown, enforcing and promoting a distorted code of silence in which other residents of this community were made to live in fear.”

Houlihan and Fitzgerald formed a partnership in the late ’80s, Kelly said, after Fitzgerald was released from state prison, where he had served time for a double murder. They soon had a ring selling $1 million worth of cocaine annually, he said.

Kelly also reminded jurors that some testimony about the drug organization came as a “voice from the grave” from murder victim George Sargent, who was killed after telling police Houlihan had traveled to Florida to pick up drugs.

In a tape played in court, Sargent told police that Houlihan said “there’s two more that’s going to go” after another man, James Boyden IV, was murdered in March 1992.

Advertisement

Kelly described the defendants as “remorseless killers motivated by greed, power and money, and who preyed on . . . and polluted the streets of Charlestown with high-quality and highly addictive cocaine.”

Shortly before the trial, two potential witnesses’ cars were firebombed, and the word “snitch” was spray-painted on the wall near the home of another. Some witnesses were moved to temporary shelters in motels.

“We expected it and we’ve done what we could to prepare for it,” one police source told the Globe at the time.

In his letter to Young submitted Wednesday, Houlihan insisted he’s completely separated himself from his former criminal reign in Charlestown.

“I’ve had no ties to any of my old friends and life, only family,” Houlihan wrote. “The family is what is most important to me. ... I ask your honor, if you could find it in your heart to let me spend what little time I might have left in my life at home with my family. If given the chance, I would never jeopardize my freedom for anything. I know I’d never do anything for you to regret granting me this compassionate release.”

US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office declined to comment on Houlihan’s motion Friday, and Kelly, now a prominent attorney in private practice with the firm Jackson Lewis P.C., also had no comment, citing his past duties as a prosecutor in the office.

Advertisement

It wasn’t clear Friday when Young plans to rule on the motion.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Material from the Globe archives was also used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.