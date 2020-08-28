Connecticut man killed in Raynham motorcycle crash

A Connecticut man died after his motorcycle struck the back tires of a truck and crashed as it was merging onto Route 24 in Raynham Friday afternoon, State Police said.
The man, who was 53, was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle when he struck the rear tires on the passenger side of a 2016 International Truck at 3:40 p.m., State Police said in a press release.
He was merging from Route 44 onto Route 24 at the time of the crash.
Crews attempted to save the man but he died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the truck, a 32-year-old man from Baltimore, was not injured.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
