Connecticut man killed in Raynham motorcycle crash

A Connecticut man died after his motorcycle struck the back tires of a truck and crashed as it was merging onto Route 24 in Raynham Friday afternoon, State Police said.

The man, who was 53, was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle when he struck the rear tires on the passenger side of a 2016 International Truck at 3:40 p.m., State Police said in a press release.

He was merging from Route 44 onto Route 24 at the time of the crash.