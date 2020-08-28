Connecticut police are trying to wrangle a loose ‘beefalo’ that escaped from a processing facility

Police in a town west of Hartford are warning people to steer clear of a potentially “highly aggressive” domestic cattle-bison hybrid that’s been on the lam in recent weeks.

In a Facebook post Friday, Plymouth Police said a beefalo — yes, that’s the official name — escaped from a nearby meat processing facility earlier this month and has been seen hoofing it through a wooded region of the town’s Terryville section over the last few days.

“There is a public safety concern, so we are asking everyone traveling in this area to do so with caution,” police said in a press release. “If you spot this animal, DO NOT approach”

Police said since its initial escape while being taken off of a trailer, the beefalo has been seen at least two times near Route 72. The first report came a few days ago, when the animal, which could weigh anywhere between 900 and 1,300 pounds, was spotted in the woods off of Judd Road.

The second beefalo encounter happened on Aug. 26, when police on the midnight shift encountered it adjacent to the travel lanes on Route 72. The run-in led to a tense moment between the animal and the officers on duty, officials said.

“As officers attempted to take control of the animal, it demonstrated behavior as if it was going to charge, by putting its head down and scratching the ground,” police said. “As officers moved away from the animal, it retreated into the woods.”

In a press release Thursday, police had warned the public that they were looking for a “loose steer” that could be “highly aggressive.” It wasn’t until the following morning that officers clarified it was a beefalo bull they were after.

According to the American Beefalo Association, the beefy-looking animals are “3/8th’s Bison and 5/8th’s domestic cattle.” The breed was first developed in the early 1970′s, by a producer in California, the group’s website says.

“Definitely one of the best-kept secrets in the health food world is beefalo,” according to the association.

Police said this particular beefalo originally came from a farm in Massachusetts, before it made its daring escape while being dropped off at a Plymouth business earlier this month.

According to the Hartford Courant, Katie Adkins, who owns Plymouth Meats, said the beefalo ran away as it was being offloaded from a trailer by a customer at her facility on Aug. 3. She told the newspaper that beefalo are “a little wilder than normal cattle.”

Police have been working with both Environmental Conservation Police officers and the Department of Agriculture to wrangle the animal, they said.

“If we can safely capture it and load it onto a truck and get it out of the area, that’s our plan,” said Captain Edward Benecchi. “We just want to get it in a safe area and away, and we’ll deal with the other aspects of it later on,” like reuniting it with its owners.

Despite the repeated warnings about the the beefalo’s presence, people cracked jokes about the animal on the police department’s Facebook page.

“There’s mad cow on the loose,” one person wrote.

Another asked, “Where’s the beef.”

As of Friday afternoon, officers couldn’t answer that question.

“No one has seen him at all today,” Benecchi said. “We know he’s out there.”

