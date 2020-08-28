Dracut man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Pelham, N.H.

A Dracut man was seriously injured after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Pelham, New Hampshire Friday evening, police said.
The man, 31, was driving northbound at a high rate of speed in the area of 579 Mammoth Road at 5 p.m., Pelham police said in a press release.
He lost control of the black 2009 Suzuki GSXR750 as he approached a corner, crossed into the opposite lane, and crashed, the release said.
Witnesses told police the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said. He was in and out of consciousness when crews arrived, according to police.
He was taken to Lowell General Hospital.
As of late Friday night, the man was still in the hospital, but there was no update on his condition, Police Capt. Cpl. Adam Thistle said.
The crash remains under investigation.
