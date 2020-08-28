Dracut man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Pelham, N.H.

A Dracut man was seriously injured after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Pelham, New Hampshire Friday evening, police said.

The man, 31, was driving northbound at a high rate of speed in the area of 579 Mammoth Road at 5 p.m., Pelham police said in a press release.

He lost control of the black 2009 Suzuki GSXR750 as he approached a corner, crossed into the opposite lane, and crashed, the release said.