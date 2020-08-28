Man struck by Fairhaven police cruiser has died, Bristol DA says

A New Bedford man injured when he was hit by a Fairhaven police cruiser being operated by an on-duty officer Tuesday night has died from his injuries, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said Friday.

Christian Lapaz-Dejesus was struck around 11 p.m. Tuesday while crossing Route 6 near a 7-11 store, a divided highway also known as Huttleston Avenue, according to Quinn’s office, which is investigating the crash along with the State Police.

The officer was operating the 2014 Ford Explorer in a westbound lane when they struck Lapaz-Dejesus west of the convenience store, according to Quinn’s office. The officer has been placed on administrative leave by the Fairhaven police department. The name or gender has not yet been released.