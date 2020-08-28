News in brief

A New Bedford man injured when he was hit by a Fairhaven police cruiser being operated by an on-duty officer Tuesday night has died from his injuries, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said Friday. Christian Lapaz-Dejesus was struck around 11 p.m. while crossing Route 6 near a 7-11 store, a divided highway also known as Huttleston Avenue, according to prosecutors. The officer was operating the 2014 Ford Explorer in a westbound lane when they struck Lapaz-Dejesus west of the convenience store, Quinn’s office said. The officer has been placed on administrative leave by the Fairhaven police department. The name or gender has not yet been released. The officer stopped at the scene and provided first aid. Lapaz-Dejesus was 32 years old. He was rushed to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston where he died Thursday night around 8:30 p.m., Quinn’s office said. The investigation is ongoing.





Advertisement

FALMOUTH

Steamship Authority worker tests positive for COVID-19

A ferry to Martha’s Vineyard was cleaned with “hospital grade disinfectants” after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the Steamship Authority said Friday. The employee was aboard the M/V Woods Hole vessel that departed Hyannis at noon on Aug. 25 and ended with its arrival at Hyannis at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, the release said. The employee learned they may have been exposed to the virus. They were tested and on Friday received a positive result, the statement said. The employee’s name and position on the vessel was not disclosed, due to privacy laws. But “the employee was unlikely to have any prolonged exposure with any member of the public during their work hours,” the release said.





BROOKLINE

Town adds face shield requirement for safety

Town health officials will soon require some people to wear plastic face shields in public to protect those around them from COVID-19. Starting Sept. 10, those who are medically excluded from wearing a mask or face covering will be required to wear a plastic face shield instead, Brookline Health Commissioner Swannie Jett announced in a press release Friday. “It is important to reinforce the need for a protective layer that limits the possibility of spreading the coronavirus — as a cloth face covering does — while ensuring people with medical limitations are protecting those around them.” The town enacted its face covering requirement in March.

Advertisement





SPRINGFIELD

Suspect in firebombing plans alibi defense

A man charged with trying to firebomb a Jewish-sponsored assisted living facility in Longmeadow in April said Friday through his lawyer that an alibi will clear him of the anti-Semitic attack, according to legal filings. The attorney for John Michael Rathbun, 36, of East Longmeadow, filed a notice of an alibi defense in US District Court in Springfield, where Rathbun faces charges of attempting to destroy property by means of an explosive and attempting to transport and receive explosives. Prosecutors also allege that Rathbun targeted the Jewish Geriatric Services Lifecare complex, or JGS Lifecare, in Longmeadow based on the occupants’ perceived religion, records show. Rathbun has pleaded not guilty to the charges. In Friday’s filing, his federal public defender, Timothy G. Watkins, asserted Rathbun was in various other locations when someone left a makeshift incendiary device on the JGS grounds on April 2. At the time, Watkins wrote, Rathbun was traveling by car from East Longmeadow to Springfield, where he visited two separate addresses. A pretrial conference is slated for Sept. 1.

Advertisement







