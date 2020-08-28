Grafton girl found and is safe and healthy, police say

A 12-year-old Grafton girl who went missing Thursday evening, was found Friday morning.
“She has been found. She is safe and healthy,’' a Grafton police dispatcher said Friday around 9 a.m.
The girl was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Bruce Hollow housing complexwhere she lives, Grafton police wrote in a Facebook posting.
Authorities searched for the girl Thursday night to no avail, and resumed their search Friday morning. Details of how the girl was found were not immediately available Friday morning.
Grafton police asked anyone with information to contact them at 508-839-2858
