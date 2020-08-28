Shelter in place opens doors for homeless pets

“Demand has been so high,” says Michel Gross, the volunteer coordinator for Sudbury’s Buddy Dog Humane Society .

The vast increase in work-from-home arrangements means our pets have been enjoying more people time. More importantly, fewer dogs are going homeless, as families have been adopting animals at a record pace.

They say that every dog has its day. For a lot of them, that day has come during the pandemic.

At Sweet Paws Rescue in Essex, a typical year means about 1,500 surrendered or abandoned dogs that get “rehomed.” Through the first 16 weeks of quarantine, says Cynthia Sweet, the rescue already had placed well over half that number.

Sweet, who founded the rescue in 2011, typically relies on her team of volunteers to handle the adoption process. Since the stay-at-home advisory began in March, she personally has facilitated more than 100 adoptions.

Like Sweet Paws, Medfield’s Forever Home Rescue New England operates without a shelter; it relies on foster homes, in which volunteers care for dogs until they are adopted. Director and founder Joanne Wilkinson says she usually has about 10 homes on call for fostering. In the first six weeks of the pandemic, Forever Home added 15 more foster homes. And the rescue hasn’t always needed them.

“Almost every single dog we post is spoken for before they get here,” she says.

Claudia Rida of Millis, a volunteer for Forever Home Rescue in Medfield, wraps Flo, a young Great Pyrenees mix, in a towel after a bath. Gretchen Ertl/for The Boston Globe

Forever Home has a small facility in Medfield that is dedicated to the intake process. Dogs that arrive in need of new homes are required to spend two days in quarantine there.

Rescues around New England commonly focus on finding adopters for dogs brought from the Southern states, where spay and neuter customs are lax. That has created an ongoing crisis in unwanted animals.

While the demand for new pets has lately been “up tenfold,” says Sweet, “there happens to be a never-ending supply down South.” She worries that the New England “market” for dog adoptions could become saturated by the new year.

“Every single rescue in New England is busting their [behinds]” right now, she says.

According to the ASPCA, more than 3 million dogs (and another 3 million cats) are impounded each year. Some dogs with behavioral issues — and even some without — face euthanasia if no one steps forward to adopt them.

During the pandemic, the problems have not been so dire. The placement rate has been so high that the staff at Buddy Dog has been unable to respond personally to the families whose adoption applications are passed over. For every dog needing a home, the shelter is fielding 70 applications, Gross says.

Before COVID-19, Sweet Paws was accepting a truckload of dogs from Southern shelters — between 28 and 40 animals — every other weekend. Lately, Sweet says, “We’ve done 18 transports in a row, every weekend. Every single dog — every puppy, every adult, every three-legged dog — is adopted.”

And with families staying home, the number of adoptions that fail — dogs that need to be rehomed when an adopter decides the pet is too much work, or too much of a nuisance — has been historically low. At Forever Home, the rate of “surrenders,” as returned dogs are known, is typically 5 percent to 7 percent.

“During COVID, I can count them on the fingers of one hand,” says Wilkinson, who is a primary care doctor. (She devotes about 25 hours a week to her “hobby,” the dog rescue work.) “We’ve had a total of five returns from about 250 dogs.”

New owners have more time to devote to proper training, she says, so the dogs are less likely to develop behavior issues.

“The one concern we do have is that, once people go back to work, that’s when we’re going to see returns,” says Wilkinson. “We’re already advising people that they should practice leaving their dog alone.”

Though adoption activity has increased, shelters have been quieter than usual. At Buddy Dog, potential adopters must make an appointment to visit the animals due to social distancing restrictions. That means they have ample, uninterrupted time to become acquainted with a possible new pet.

Some pets have found themselves in need of adoption due to the coronavirus itself. Forever Home recently took in Manny, a blind, 10-year-old American bulldog-terrier mix from Memphis whose owner died of the virus.

At Buddy Dog, the staff found a new home for two senior cats from New York City. Their owner went into the hospital for routine surgery a few months ago; while there, she contracted the virus, and she never went home. The cats, Gross says, were adopted by a Boston-area nurse who had watched some of her own patients die of the virus.

“It resonated with her,” says Gross. “She needed to save these kitties.

“To see them go home and get a wonderful happy-ever-after — I think every one of those stories makes my day.”

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.