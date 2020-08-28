Steamship Authority employee tests positive for COVID-19

A ferry to Martha’s Vineyard was cleaned with “hospital grade disinfectant” after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the Steamship Authority said Friday.
The employee was aboard the M/V Woods Hole vessel that departed Hyannis at noon on Aug. 25 and ended with its arrival at Hyannis at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, the release said.
The employee learned they may have been exposed to the virus. The person was tested and on Friday received a positive result, according to the authority.
“I hope our employee experiences a full and quick recovery,” Robert B. Davis, general manager of the Steamship Authority said in the release..
The employee’s name and position was not disclosed, due to privacy laws. But “the employee was unlikely to have any prolonged exposure with any member of the public during their work hours,” the release said.
Other staff who were on duty with the employee have been advised to get tested for the virus through their primary care doctor, the authority said.
Employees have been told not to come to work if they are sick and have been told to wear cloth face coverings, wash their hands frequently, and use hand sanitizer, the release said.
