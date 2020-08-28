Steamship Authority employee tests positive for COVID-19

A ferry to Martha’s Vineyard was cleaned with “hospital grade disinfectant” after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the Steamship Authority said Friday.

The employee was aboard the M/V Woods Hole vessel that departed Hyannis at noon on Aug. 25 and ended with its arrival at Hyannis at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, the release said.

The employee learned they may have been exposed to the virus. The person was tested and on Friday received a positive result, according to the authority.