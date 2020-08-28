There will be some unsettled weather this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Laura move through the area

Rain associated with the former Hurricane Laura continued to move toward the Northeast.

There are a few elements to the forecast as we head into the weekend that are converging and keeping things rather unsettled for Saturday. First of all, we still have the remnants of what once was Hurricane Laura moving through the center portion of the country and then eventually through the Northeast.

Clouds gave way to some sunshine late this morning, and now we’re looking at a blend of clouds and sun to complete our work week. Overall, the rest of the afternoon will be quite nice, with a downward trend in the forecast for Saturday.

While this is approaching, a couple of frontal systems, first a warm front and then a cold front, will also head through New England. There will be showers and thunderstorms associated with each of these fronts, and as the cold front approaches later Saturday, some of the moisture from what once was Laura will get pulled along the front, enhancing our rainfall.

Some of the showers and storms could contain heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. It’s also not out of the question that an isolated tornado could occur with all this activity. While the chance of that type of severe weather is not high, it’s not zero, either.

There is a small risk of severe weather Saturday. NOAA

There will likely be a couple of rounds of showers Saturday. The first with the warm front in the morning, the second with the cold front in the afternoon.

Showers are likely on and off throughout Saturday. COD Weather

Sunday is certainly the pick of the weekend, as all this weather will have moved past us, with a return to sunshine. Humidity levels are going to drop dramatically on Sunday after being in the tropical range the previous day. I actually expect dew points Saturday to be in the lower seventies; this is one of the contributing factors to the heavier downpours. Sunday’s highs will be in the 70s, very pleasant for the final weekend of August.

Of course, we still need rain, and it looks to me like most areas will receive anywhere from a quarter of an inch all the way up to an inch.

Measurable rainfall is likely Saturday. NOAA

The cool and dry weather continues early next week before a warming trend takes hold at the end of the week.

Meteorologically, summer comes to a close on Monday with the final day of August. I’ll have a recap on the summer next week, but you likely already know this summer will go down to the record books as a hot and dry one.

