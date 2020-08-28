Winthrop man arrested for alleged drug trafficking and possession

Pfeiffer is “well-known to police,” Winthrop Deputy Police Chief John Goodwin said in the release.

Christopher Park Pfeiffer, 23, faces charges including trafficking of 10-grams or more of fentanyl, and possession of substances including suboxone, adderall, and steroids, Winthrop police said in a press release.

A Winthrop man was arrested on trafficking and drug possession charges after a months-long investigation, police announced Thursday.

Police detectives made undercover drug purchases from Pfeiffer over a period of several months, police said. Authorities were granted a search warrant for Pfeiffer’s George Street home and arrested him outside instead breaching the door for safety reasons, the release said.

Pfeiffer was arrested without incident and officers used a key to enter the residence, police said. Inside they allegedly found drugs, cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

Pfeiffer was arraigned in East Boston District Court and released on $1,500 bail, police said,

