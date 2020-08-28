Mass. reports 438 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 16 new deaths

The new case and death figures came as the state also reported 23,716 new individuals had been given the coronavirus test, for a total of more than 1.67 million. The total number of tests administered since the pandemic began rose to more than 2.29 million. Additionally, the state reported that antibody tests have been completed for another 430 people, bringing that total to 111,578.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts rose by 16, the state reported Friday, for a total of 8,791, while the number of new confirmed cases rose by 438 to 117,888.

Meanwhile, the metrics used by the state to determine the pace of reopening businesses remain low relative to the springtime surge, the Department of Public Health reported Friday.

The seven day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests held steady for another day at 1 percent, the lowest rate observed since the pandemic began.

The three day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients dipped to 334 as of Thursday, down from 339 the day before. The lowest that figure has been is 313.

The number of hospitals utilizing surge capacity dropped to two as of Thursday, down from three the day before.

Finally, the three day average of deaths from confirmed cases of the coronavirus remained steady at 15 as of Tuesday.

The state’s latest report comes as Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh this week said East Boston’s positive coronavirus test rate has seen a troubling increase, and stood at 11.4 percent for the dates of Aug. 11-17. But the neighborhood’s trend ran counter to the city’s overall positive test rate, which saw a decrease during that same time period, to 2.6 percent.





