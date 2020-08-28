NYC tenants say they were tricked into appearing in RNC video

Four tenants soon assembled in front of a video camera and were interviewed for more than four hours by Patton. They were never told that their interviews would be edited into a two-minute video clip that would air Thursday night at the Republican National Convention and be used to bash Mayor Bill de Blasio, three of the tenants said in interviews Friday.

Patton told a leader of a tenants’ group at the New York City Housing Authority, the nation’s largest, that she was interested in speaking with residents about conditions in the authority’s buildings, which have long been in poor repair.

NEW YORK — It started with an unexpected call last week from Lynne Patton, a longtime Trump associate who oversees federal housing programs in New York.

“I am not a Trump supporter,” said one of the tenants, Claudia Perez. “I am not a supporter of his racist policies on immigration. I am a first-generation Honduran. It was my people he was sending back.”

The episode represents another stark example of how President Donald Trump has deployed government resources to further his political ambitions. Patton is head of the New York office of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and under the Hatch Act is barred from using her government position to engage in political activities.

Throughout the convention, Trump shattered the traditional boundaries between government and politics, and the video was aired on a night when the campaign took over the South Lawn of the White House, the first time that a major political convention has occurred there.

The public housing clip was the second instance of the Trump campaign’s misleading participants in an event involving the federal government that was filmed for the Republican National Convention. On Tuesday, the convention showed a video of five new American citizens being sworn in at a naturalization ceremony by Trump. Some of the five said they did not know that they were being filmed for a political event.

Three of the four tenants in the public housing video were interviewed Friday by The New York Times. All three said they opposed Trump and were misled about the purpose of the video.

In the video, the tenants raised concerns about conditions in the housing authority’s buildings, attacking de Blasio’s housing record. Perez, one of the tenants, said in an interview Friday afternoon that she stood by her criticism of the authority but was furious about being tricked into appearing in the video.

Perez said she had been called last week by another tenant leader, Carmen Quiñones, who said Patton was with her at the Frederick Douglass Houses in Manhattan and wanted to talk to residents about the housing authority’s performance.

Only after the questioning ended were the four tenants told that the interview was for the Republican Party, Perez said. But she said she was never told that it was for the convention.

Perez said she demanded to see the edited version of the clip, but no one ever showed it to her. She added that Quiñones called her minutes before the clip aired Thursday night to say that it was about to be shown.

During the pandemic, Perez and Quiñones have helped to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to residents who would not have had food otherwise. One of the vendors who provided the food, a farming company owned by Muslims, called an associate of Perez on Friday and asked why she appeared in a video supporting Trump, Perez said.

Patton declined to be interviewed, saying that she was traveling. But she issued a statement denying that she misled the four tenants, saying that they knew that their interviews would be shown at the convention “to increase awareness of the inhumane conditions that Mayor de Blasio has allowed for far too long.”

“Each participated regardless of political party because they recognized the importance of having a voice on the national stage and the undeniable improvements that have transpired under this administration,” Patton said.

She said the video had been vetted and cleared for Hatch Act violations by the White House.

Patton said that she had spoken with all four tenants Friday and that they were upset with the way the Times was “twisting their words.”

In a separate interview, Quiñones said she talked to Patton on Friday afternoon and was comfortable with how she was being portrayed by the Times. She said she was disappointed that her words were twisted to support Trump.

Perez and a third tenant, Manny Martinez, said they had not spoken with Patton on Friday and did not know what she was talking about.

Explaining how the video came about, Quiñones confirmed that Patton had reached out to her about assembling tenants to talk about the authority.

But Quiñones said she did not realize until the cameras started and the questions began that Patton had actually recruited the tenants for interviews for the party.

Quiñones said she wished that she had been told in advance that the clip would be shown at the convention. She said she was a lifelong Democrat who plans to vote for Joe Biden in November. She was interviewed Friday as she marched in Washington at the Get Your Knee Off Our Necks rally, sponsored by another Trump target, the Rev. Al Sharpton.

When asked whether she was concerned about being misled, Quiñones said, “It is what it is.”

She added that she decided to use the opportunity to highlight what she said were extensive problems at the housing authority under de Blasio.

“For me, this was not about party but for us to make the national stage,” Quiñones said. “They were the only ones that offered. My own party didn’t offer.”