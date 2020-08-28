‘This is a crushing blow’: Celebrities pay tribute to ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman

After news spread that actor Chadwick Boseman had died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer, actors, directors, athletes, and politicians took to social media to pay tribute to the “Black Panther” star.
Boseman’s family announced on his Twitter page that he had passed away at home with his wife and family by his side. Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and “battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the statement said, calling him a “true fighter.”
In a tweet Friday night, “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson described Boseman as “someone who radiated power and peace,” and who “stood for so much more than himself.”
Don Cheadle wrote “i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me.”
Director Jordan Peele tweeted “This is a crushing blow.”
Democratic vice presidential nominee and California Senator Kamala Harris, calling Boseman her “fellow Bison” in reference to the mascot of Howard University, from which both graduated, said he was “brilliant, kind, learned, and humble.”
Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020
Boseman’s last tweet was a photo of him and Harris alongside a celebratory message on the day Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced she would be his running mate.
YES @KamalaHarris! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#WhenWeAllVote #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/iOU3duBAcA— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) August 11, 2020
Fellow Marvel star Simi Liu wrote “I have no words. Rest in power my brother.”
Rest in power my brother.
Here’s a look at how actors, directors, athletes, musicians, and politicians remembered Boseman:
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020
Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z
All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020
My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020
Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020
The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020
This broke me.— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020
We love you, Chadwick. Your legacy will never die. #ripchadwickboseman— Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) August 29, 2020
Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh— Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020
Rest in Heaven 👑 https://t.co/3kDVUvdjEY— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 29, 2020
I’m so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick. He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon.— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 29, 2020
I’ll miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power. https://t.co/PkRjw4HKSF— Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) August 29, 2020
Hard to hear about this.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020
Rest in love, brother.
Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8
In power— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020
Eternally in power
RIP Chadwick Boseman.— Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 29, 2020
This is so unbelievable, sending love & light to your family 🙏🏾💔
“Purpose is the essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill." --Chadwick Boseman ❤️— TINASHE (@Tinashe) August 29, 2020
May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb— Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020
🙌🏽 @chadwickboseman— Kim Fields (@KimVFields) August 29, 2020
Rest. Such gifts wrapped in dedication to our craft. May every man you portrayed celebrate your spirit as I do... as we all do. May your family be covered in your love.
#chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/7fJP08HClB
Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/QNvzuZgAbe— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) August 29, 2020
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.