‘This is a crushing blow’: Celebrities pay tribute to ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman

Boseman’s family announced on his Twitter page that he had passed away at home with his wife and family by his side. Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and “battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the statement said, calling him a “true fighter.”

After news spread that actor Chadwick Boseman had died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer, actors, directors, athletes, and politicians took to social media to pay tribute to the “Black Panther” star.

In a tweet Friday night, “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson described Boseman as “someone who radiated power and peace,” and who “stood for so much more than himself.”

Don Cheadle wrote “i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me.”

Director Jordan Peele tweeted “This is a crushing blow.”

Democratic vice presidential nominee and California Senator Kamala Harris, calling Boseman her “fellow Bison” in reference to the mascot of Howard University, from which both graduated, said he was “brilliant, kind, learned, and humble.”

Boseman’s last tweet was a photo of him and Harris alongside a celebratory message on the day Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced she would be his running mate.

Fellow Marvel star Simi Liu wrote “I have no words. Rest in power my brother.”

Here’s a look at how actors, directors, athletes, musicians, and politicians remembered Boseman:

