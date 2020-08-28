Three takeaways from the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention

Before Trump began speaking, the production of the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention was unquestionably the best the GOP put forward all week. The party highlighted voices that suggest Trump is trying to build a different winning coalition — of Black people, former supporters of Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, and women — a coalition at odds with the reality polls show.

Which is to say it was unusual even beyond the concerns about whether it was proper or even legal to hold a purely political event at the White House.

President Trump capped off two weeks of unconventional, coronavirus-era political conventions in the most unusual of settings: on the South Lawn of the White House, surrounded by a crowd not social distancing. As television networks cut away to other programming, Trump and the mostly mask-less crowd took in dramatic fireworks over the Washington Mall and the warbling of an opera singer.

But the speakers were real people, genuinely speaking about why they are voting Republican this year and what they felt is at stake in the election.

Advertisement

That said, anything anyone said before Trump was largely irrelevant compared to the president himself, the star of the evening, and the week.

Here are three takeaways from Trump’s acceptance speech.

1. It was long and not terribly exciting

Trump’s 70-minute presidential nomination acceptance speech was the second-longest ever. (The longest was 75 minutes, a record set in 2016 by Trump.) Trump began and ended his remarks with tones of optimism, like, “We will reach stunning new heights. And we will show the world that, for America, no dream is beyond our reach.”

But in between there were a lot of dark contrasts between himself and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“China would own our country if Joe Biden got elected,” Trump declared. Then Trump bashed Biden’s comment this week that he would be willing to shut down the country to combat COVID-19.

Advertisement

“The cost of the Biden shutdown would be measured in increased drug overdoses, depression, alcohol addiction, suicides, heart attacks, economic devastation and more. Joe Biden’s plan is not a solution to the virus, but rather a surrender,” he said.

There was also this one: “If the left gains power, they will demolish the suburbs.”

The long speech was part convention fare with red meat, part State of the Union in explaining the past, and part campaign rally with the applause lines and the ad-libbing.

But Trump didn’t bring his trademark flair or even much energy to the words, and by the end, the president looked tired.

2. The setting was at odds with the era we’re in — and maybe the law, too

For the first time in months, including both conventions, there was a very sizable live audience at a political rally. (Vice President Mike Pence delivered a speech to a smaller audience the previous night.) The campaign said 1,500 were invited, and TV shots of the event showed convention delegates sitting behind Trump’s cabinet.

The crowd itself is noteworthy for two reasons: First, chairs were set up to look good on television and not to practice social distancing. Few in the audience wore masks. Second, there was an audience that clapped and chanted just like the old days. But the old days feel like a long time ago, so the sights and sounds were at odds with the times.

Advertisement

Further, there is also where all of this took place. This was the first time since candidates started attending conventions that a president has accepted a presidential nomination from the White House. There will be lawsuits and investigations about whether it was legal for him to do so given the law prohibits taxpayer-funded staff to be used for political purposes, and the thing most people will remember in the years to come is where Trump spoke, not anything he said.

3. It was an attempt to re-write Trump’s standing with Black voters

Trump never said the names Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, or Jacob Blake. He definitely didn’t say “Black lives matter.” But his convention set to challenge the narrative that Trump has done nothing for the Black community. The president repeated his line that, “I have done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican president.” (Even though L.B.J. signed the Voting Rights Act into law, etc.)

A recent poll found that 90 percent of Black voters in battleground states are backing Biden. But there appeared to be a concerted effort to change that number in this convention, particularly with an appeal to Black men from a number of Black male speakers.

Check back for results of that push on Nov. 3.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.