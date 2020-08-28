The call — and calling — of ‘Anthony!’

‘‘Re “For much of America, he was face of the North End” (Metro, Aug. 25): Wouldn’t it be good if we could all pause from the world’s troubles that surround us and think and act like Anthony Martignetti?

As Billy Baker writes, Martignetti, who died Aug. 22 at 63, “never said a word in his role” in the Prince Spaghetti ads, “and never made much money from the experience — he bought a new set of hockey goalie pads — but it became the defining event of his life, one he cherished and protected for five decades.”

As Martignetti once told Baker, “I always understood that it was larger than me, that I had a responsibility to preserve what that commercial meant to people. I knew that if I got into trouble, little Anthony from the spaghetti commercial would be all over the paper.”