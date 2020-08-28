Donald Trump’s acceptance speech endangered American principles — and Americans

There was no coherent message; no narrative thread; no poetry, no lyricism, no charm, no charisma, and no lift. Rather than stake out a vision for a second Trump term, the president spent most of his time gratuitously lying about his record or decrying his Democratic opponent in terms both apocalyptic and weirdly comical. For example, according to the president, “Joe Biden is not the savior of America’s soul — he is the destroyer of America’s jobs, and if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness.”

I’ve sat through many convention acceptance addresses. I’ve read countless others. I once wrote a book on campaign speechwriting. And I’ve never heard a speech as dreadfully written, poorly delivered, and devoid of inspiration as the one given by President Trump from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday night.

But this was far from the worst part of the evening’s proceedings. There was also the unseemly spectacle of a convention acceptance speech taking place at the White House. The Hatch Act forbids the use of government property, government resources, and employee time for partisan political purposes. It certainly forbids the use of the people’s White House as a political prop for the president’s reelection. But as Trump has consistently shown, laws are for others — not for him. And so Thursday night gave us yet another norm-shattering, potentially criminal act by an administration so deeply and flagrantly contemptuous of the rule of law and basic democratic principles.

As egregious as was Trump’s contempt for American laws, far worse was his contempt for the American people.

More than 180,000 Americans are confirmed to have died of the coronavirus, though the real number is likely above two hundred thousand. Every day we lose more than 1,000 fellow Americans. Tens of millions are out of work, many are waiting desperately for Senate Republicans to pass House legislation and extend their unemployment benefits so they can pay their rent or buy food and school supplies for their kids. Families have lost loved ones and have been forced to grieve in private, unable to attend funerals. Weddings, birthdays, graduations, family reunions — life’s most important passages — have been postponed or cancelled. Across the country, Americans have been upbraided and some even criminally cited for refusing to abide by public health rules intended to stop the spread of COVID-19.

For months, he and his administration have withheld PPE from states, discouraged COVID-19 testing, lied about the extent of the spread of the coronavirus, and failed to put into effect a national strategy for containing the coronavirus which has almost certainly worsened the effect of the pandemic. Of course, that didn’t stop Trump from using his speech to try and take credit for the administration’s response. We are living in a country that has been ravaged by COVID-19 in large measure because of this president’s indifference and incompetence.

Yet, six months after the pandemic reached America’s shores, here was the president of the United States holding what was, in effect, a giant celebration for himself, on the White House lawn, where no one was socially distancing and a mere handful of people appeared to be wearing masks. After all these months Trump — and those around him — still refuses to model the behavior that hundreds of millions of Americans engage in every single day not to protect themselves, but to protect others.

Whatever one thinks of Joe Biden, he behaved like a man of principle at last week’s Democratic National Convention. He wore a mask. He socially distanced. He spoke to an empty hall — because it was the safest way to proceed. He exhibited the kind of leadership and sacrifice that one should expect from a president in the middle of a pandemic, and which Trump has never shown.

According to press reports, the White House didn’t bother to test all those in attendance on Thursday: just the people closest to the president. What more indication does one need that the president and those around him simply don’t care if their actions infect others with COVID-19? Actually, here it is. According to CNN’s Jim Acosta, when asking a senior White House official about the lack of precautions taken at the event, he was told, “Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually.”

Those around the president, including many of the speakers at the RNC, like to argue that we shouldn’t take Trump’s words too seriously: focus on his actions. For once, they are telling the truth.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.