A grounding remedy for uncertain times

When the uncertainty of this long coronavirus pandemic moment threatens to swamp me, making me feel edgy and unmoored, I turn for solace to a reliable anchor: the constancy of the natural world. Here, the asters bloom in late August and the sun dependably rises in the east. You can plot the length of days to the millisecond, and chart the whirling constellations and the tides. “Nature is orderly,” as the poet Gary Snyder has said. “That which appears chaotic in nature is only a more complex kind of order.” It is like a blackboard-spanning math equation called beautiful because of the symmetry underlying all those numbers.

How long will this last? Will I still have a job? Is it safe to travel? Will my favorite restaurant (clothing store/jazz club/bakery/theater) survive? Will all the votes be fairly counted? When can I get a haircut? Should I even think about Thanksgiving? And how long, oh Lord, will this last?

August in New England is always tinged with melancholy, but this year it’s reassuring to see the purple loosestrife and goldenrod blazing in the fields. Right on schedule, the tree swallows are staging in the tens of thousands at the Parker River wildlife refuge. The Perseid meteor shower and the late blueberries have come and gone, as ever.

Tree swallows. handout

You don’t need insurance for this grounding remedy. It is available to anyone who opens their senses. You don’t need to do anything. In fact, it is better if you can still the mind from its ceaseless chatter, and still the body, too. Just sit — in the park, your backyard, on your porch. Slowly, nature comes to you. The slightest breeze is palpable. Dragonflies dart by. Shadows chase the sun across the land. The crickets you didn’t notice minutes ago are suddenly singing fortissimo. While you were fretting, nature was here all along, like a generous, steadfast friend.

Of course, the seasons are always shifting. The lilacs may bloom early one year; the foliage may be especially bright another. Hurricanes blow up rapidly. It’s a dry winter, or it’s Snowmageddon. But even these fluctuations are held within a container of greater structure: gravity, the orbiting planets, the tides. These are immutable. That’s why they’re called the laws of nature.

The Fox Creek Canal winds through the Great Marsh in Ipswich. The Trustees of Reservations unveiled their environmental report called "State of the Coast" at the Crane Estate in Ipswich. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

This week we are having especially high tides in the afternoons, well over 10 feet in the marshes near my summer home. It’s wonderful to slide in a kayak over the top of the peaty banks, watching the sea lavender and eelgrass waving under extra inches of water. Wonderful and worrisome too, as the high tides are a reminder that the seas are inexorably rising. Just this month, the Trustees of Reservations issued a report on the state of the Massachusetts coast, forecasting the effects of climate change on shoreline communities, from loss of habitat and beach erosion to regular flooding in town centers from Ipswich to Salem. By 2070, it predicts, 400 acres of the Great Marsh I paddled through this week could be completely lost.

But the good news is that the climate is nature, and as such, follows its laws. If we only stop abusing the earth, it will heal. If we stop spewing climate-disrupting emissions into the sky, or toxic discharges into the rivers, if we replenish dunes and forests, and stop development on fragile land, the climate will respond, as night follows day.

Even this insidious, shape-shifting coronavirus follows laws (let’s call them “science”). If we keep our distance, wear masks, and wash our hands, it can’t easily take hold. If it is deprived of hosts, it will eventually die out. There are no absolute guarantees. But we know what to do.

It’s easy to globalize the uncertainty we feel six months into this pandemic, the sense that we can’t really count on anything. A contagion of lies and confusion can make us feel as if our very reality is a thin tissue that dissolves whenever we try to grasp it. But we should heed nature. It only tells the truth.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.