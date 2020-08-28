A-Rod, Jennifer Lopez out as Steven Cohen again closing on purchasing Mets

Other bidders, including an investor group led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, are no longer pursuing the team.

Billionaire hedge fund titan Steven Cohen has entered exclusive talks to buy the New York Mets and is set to reach a deal for the Major League Baseball franchise within days, according to multiple reports.

Cohen, who grew up on Long Island and already has an 8 percent stake in the Mets, has made multiple attempts to buy majority ownership in a team previously. He was one of three finalists when Magic Johnson’s group bought the Los Angeles Dodgers out of bankruptcy court in 2012, then reached the late stages of negotiations for the Mets in February, but couldn’t come to an agreement with Fred and Jeff Wilpon.

During negotiations earlier this year, the team was valued at approximately $2.6 billion. Cohen is worth $14.6 billion, according to Forbes, 77th on the magazine’s most recent Billionaires list.

The Wilpons have controlled the team since 2002, but have struggled financially and trimmed payroll since losing a reported $500 million in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme a decade ago.

Due largely to debt on Citi Field, the Mets lose a reported $90 million in a full MLB season, a number likely to more than double in the face of COVID-19. This has fueled speculation the two, who were already shopping the team in 2019, need to sell the team by the end of the year.