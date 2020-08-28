After much consideration, Revolution to host Red Bulls

After five MLS games were postponed Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Revolution defender Brandon Bye was left wondering whether those actions were enough to illicit change.
Bye — a member of the member of the Black Players for Change coalition and the Revolution’s C.H.A.N.G.E. committee — said Friday that the Revolution have had conversations about whether to play in Saturday’s match against the New York Red Bulls, which is set for 8 p.m. at a spectator-less Gillette Stadium.
“First of all, I am sad, upset, and disappointed about all the things we keep seeing on the news,” said Bye. “They are wild things and it’s sad to see that we have to keep seeing these things every day, most recently with Jacob Blake. There’s been consideration. There should be something coming out within the media today about it, but yes there have been a lot of talks about it, the next steps, and was Wednesday enough?”
On Tuesday, the Revolution snapped a three-game scoreless skid with a 2-1 win over D.C. United. Gustavo Bou connected on a goal in the 26th minute before Teal Bunbury followed a 46-minute weather delay with a header in the 38th minute to make it 2-0.
Advertisement
The win moved the Revolution (2-1-4) to seventh place in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Red Bulls (3-3-1), and they’ll seek their first winning streak of the season Saturday.
Bye said Tuesday’s victory gives the team confidence moving forward after going 335 minutes of game-time without a goal.
“Whenever we score two goals on the road, I think we have the confidence to say ‘our backline can keep them in check and we can get out of there with a win,” Bye said.
Coach Bruce Arena will serve the final game of his three-game suspension Saturday after he was issued a red-card for confrontational conduct and unacceptable and offensive language directed toward match officials following the Revolution’s July 25 match against the Philadelphia Union in the MLS Is Back Tournament.
Advertisement
Arena, who has watched the previous two games from the stands, is set to return to the sidelines for Wednesday’s match with New York City FC. Assistant Richie Williams will coach his third consecutive contest in Arena’s absence.