After much consideration, Revolution to host Red Bulls

After five MLS games were postponed Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Revolution defender Brandon Bye was left wondering whether those actions were enough to illicit change.

Bye — a member of the member of the Black Players for Change coalition and the Revolution’s C.H.A.N.G.E. committee — said Friday that the Revolution have had conversations about whether to play in Saturday’s match against the New York Red Bulls, which is set for 8 p.m. at a spectator-less Gillette Stadium.

“First of all, I am sad, upset, and disappointed about all the things we keep seeing on the news,” said Bye. “They are wild things and it’s sad to see that we have to keep seeing these things every day, most recently with Jacob Blake. There’s been consideration. There should be something coming out within the media today about it, but yes there have been a lot of talks about it, the next steps, and was Wednesday enough?”