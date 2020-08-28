Boston College’s football schedule has been finalized

Initially, the Eagles had a Sept. 12 nonconference matchup with Ohio lined up as their season opener. But shortly after BC announced its schedule earlier this month, the Mid-American Conference decided to cancel fall sports, leaving a hole in the Eagles’ schedule.

The nonconference game brings the Eagles’ slate to 11 games, the number set by the Atlantic Coast Conference when it announced in July its intentions to move forward with football in the fall.

A day after wrapping up preseason camp, Boston College finalized its fall football schedule Friday with the addition of a Sept. 26 date at home against Texas State.

Texas State went 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the Sun Belt a year ago. This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

As late as Wednesday, Eagles players were unsure whether they’d play more than one game in September.

“It has been strange,” linebacker Max Richardson said earlier this week. “Of course we had a game scheduled and then things happened. But I think it’s important for us as a team and especially for us as leaders on the team to focus on the day-to-day and time at hand.”

The Eagles have three weeks until their season opener at Duke Sept. 19.

“It’s coming up here,” said quarterback Phil Jurkovec. “Still a few more weeks to prepare, but we’re going to get a few off days and once the students get back to kind of refocus and get ready for the season. We’ve just got to wrap up this final phase of camp this week.”

As several conferences around the country postponed fall sports because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, BC remains the only New England football program pushing ahead to play football in the fall. The ACC, Sun Belt, American Athletic Conference, Big 12, Conference USA, and the Southeastern Conference all have intentions of playing.

Fans will not be allowed to attend the Texas State game and capacity will be limited during the rest of the regular season

The ACC announced Friday enhanced protocols for all sports after meeting with its medical advisory group. Football teams — along with field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball — will be tested three times a week starting the first week of competition.

BC’s schedule

Saturday, Sept. 19, at Duke

Saturday, Sept. 26, vs. Texas State

Saturday, Oct. 3, vs. North Carolina

Saturday, Oct. 10, vs. Pitt

Saturday, Oct. 17, at Virginia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 24, vs. Georgia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 31, at Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 7, at Syracuse

Friday, Nov. 27, vs. Louisville

