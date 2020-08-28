Bruins, NHL put playoffs on back-burner, and racial injustice front and center

Marchand dismissed the “stick to sports” crowd with his comments, and confused a great number of non-Bruins fans — those who enjoy loathing him for on-ice transgressions but are very much into his message. It is common for Marchand to be a trending Twitter topic during the playoffs. This was a new and refreshing reason.

“It’s very evident and clear this is bigger than sports,” Brad Marchand said. “It’s a luxury to watch this game, to play this game. … We have bigger things that we care about.”

For those who woke up Friday hoping their favorite hockey players would go back to discussing the fine art of getting pucks in deep: sorry, not sorry.

He and his fellow players kept the conversation going Friday, putting the playoffs on hold one more day to keep the focus on racial injustice. A demographic of athletes that is overwhelmingly white, well-paid and privileged are committed to backing up their words of support.

“We all need to learn a lot about what’s happening outside of our own lives,” Marchand said. “A lot of us, we don’t truly understand what it’s like in other people’s shoes, and we need to. It’s the only way things are going to change.”

It’s not political, either.

“That’s one thing people continually mix up,” Marchand said. “That’s not what this is about. We’re not being political. There needs to be changes made throughout society. It’s bigger than hockey right now. It’s bigger than sports. It’s about people being equal and being treated the same.”

Was the NHL late to this discussion? Of course. The NHL has been slow to respond to the specific goals outlined by the Hockey Diversity Alliance, according to members of that group They are asking for commitments on a pledge, funding, hiring practices, and visibility. The league has frustrated them with its lack of action.

The players have the power, the interest, the juice. If they are committed to creating inclusion and change in the sport, it will come.

“I think right now, it’s about any type of social injustice and racism,” Patrice Bergeron said. “Obviously hockey is closest to our hearts. It’s about supporting our fellow players, and being there for them.

“Within the hockey world, we definitely want to accomplish some things. That also means to go broader than that, to help in society and bring change.”

On Friday, Tampa defenseman Braydon Coburn respectfully declined to answer a question about the fatigue of playing back-to-back games, saying he’d prefer to keep the focus on social issues. He and his Lightning teammates will again slug it out with the Bruins, on Saturday. Until then, they are united. Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said he didn’t even discuss his team’s 7-1 win over Boston. His players’ attention was elsewhere.

A Thursday morning meeting with Bruins and Lightning players produced “super open and honest conversations” about racial justice, Bolts defenseman Luke Schenn said. “Personally I forgot we played them the night before, and were about to play them again.” The Flyers and Islanders, the other East teams in Toronto, were soon involved. The same thing happened in the West bubble in Edmonton.

Aside from team practices, those talks continued “nonstop” on Friday, Schenn said.

“It was great and powerful to see what happened yesterday,” Bergeron said. “We all realize it’s beyond sports right now. It’s about human rights. People are affected, and as well they should be. And if you’re not, you’re not caring.”

Words like those come as a relief to the NHL’s few players of color. Vegas forward Ryan Reaves said that once the NBA and other leagues decided to boycott Wednesday over another police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, he struggled with what to say and how to say it. He feared the spotlight would be hot. His peers refused to let him bear the burden alone.

Reaves should not have to tell anyone to have empathy. But when asked by the NHL Network what message he had for people who think none of this matters, he reminded all of his humanity.

“Try and put yourself in somebody’s shoes,” Reaves said. “I know for those people, that’s a difficult thing. They’re hard-headed and they’re set in their ways. Think about how it feels to walk down the street and be terrified to be pulled over by a cop. Or have somebody look at you the wrong way because of the color of your skin.

“I always go to a story: I was walking down the street and there was this old lady walking toward me. White person after white person after white person passed her. I got close to her — and you know, I’m a big guy (6 feet 4 inches, 225 pounds), I’m tatted up — I got close to her and she saw me, she grabbed her purse tight and she moved to the other side of the street and kept walking.

“It broke my heart because, she doesn’t know that if she fell in the middle of the street, I would be the first person to go and pick her up. But the things that have been instilled in her, and probably taught at a young age … it’s just heart-breaking.

“I tell those people, grow up a little bit. Try and understand where other people are coming from. Not everybody has the privileges you do. Not everybody can walk around and feel safe and like they can do anything because of who they are.”

The hockey world is listening. Those who want more diversity, inclusion and respect are encouraged. Will this be more than a 48-hour moment?

“The ball is rolling,” Reaves said. “Once we get out of this bubble, you best believe a lot of players are going to be out in these communities trying to make a change, especially in these Black communities.”

